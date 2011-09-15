Glassworks Amsterdam chooses Dolby professional reference monitor

Post-production specialist Glassworks Amsterdam has selected the Dolby PRM-4200 professional reference monitor for its new grading suite, Dolby Laboratories announced at IBC2011.

Results from testing by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) revealed that the Dolby PRM-4200 is the closest ever measured to the EBU Tech 3320 v2 specification for Grade 1 monitors.

Wanting to enhance color grading capabilities for its core commercial and broadcast markets, as well as opening itself up to a broader market, the Dolby Professional Reference Monitor is fundamental in ensuring the ultimate in clarity, accuracy and experience.

Although cathode ray tube (CRT) technology was at the forefront of professional display

technology for decades, the shift in technology to LCD at a consumer level and scarcity of Cathode Ray Tubes prompted Glassworks to research the best options available for professional use.

Glassworks Amsterdam has been using the Dolby PRM-4200 for color grading on leading-edge advertising campaigns for major clients such as Adidas, Nike, Heineken, Volvo and Post.nl.