SSL shows V4 software for C100 HDS digital broadcast console

Solid State Logic showcased its V4 Software for the C100 HDS digital broadcast console for the first time at IBC2011.

Demonstrating on-going development of the C100 HDS, the new V4 Software release, announced at NAB 2011, offers new features and options that increase capability, productivity and connectivity for the high-end broadcaster. The V4 software package is available now as an upgrade.

Highlights of the new software include C-Play, which embeds a professional audio playout system into the console surface, delivering superior ergonomics for the operator and integrated recall of playlists with console projects. Compatibility with external studio systems is significantly enhanced; V4 includes integration with Mosart Medialab newscast automation. It also adds existing support for Sony ELC and Ross Overdrive.

Full-duplex connectivity with Reidel RockNet audio networks expands compatibility with installed audio networks.