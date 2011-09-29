EuMediaNet rolls out PRISMA Content Hub

At IBC2011, EuMediaNet launched its PRISMA Content Hub for single-sourced, curated content publishing to multiple screens.

The PRISMA Content Hub is an interactive content delivery platform that supports multiple acquisition sources and formats, allows editors to curate, to edit, to contextualize and to enrich interactive content.

Using a smart metadata model and dynamic distribution rule set, the platform delivers interactive content to outdoor LED screens, DOOH networks, indoor displays, IPTV platforms and mobile screens, such as Android and iPhone smartphones. EuMediaNet has deployed local digital urban media networks with unique rich content on displays in public spaces, retail shops and other venues making use of the PRISMA Content Hub. The content published on the network consists of a mix of branded content and non-branded content.