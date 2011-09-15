Turkmenistan TV inks deal for end-to-end Harris broadcast solution

Turkmenistan TV, the state broadcaster in Turkmenistan, has ordered an end-to-end integrated Harris broadcast solution for a new station due to go on-air Oct. 1.

The order, which was awarded earlier this year by Turkmenistan TV, includes best-in-class Harris products that will furnish the company's all new Tv-Tower facility in Ashgabat, including the master control rooms, production studios, Outside Broadcast vehicles, as well as the playout and news centers. Harris products also will be used to launch Turkmenistan TV's first IPTV offering.

Istanbul-based Polimeks, the largest construction company in Turkey and its subsidiary company and system integrator, Policom Technology and Foreign Trade Company, secured this project in Ashgabat and worked in collaboration with Harris. Harris and Bilgi Park, the Harris dealer in Turkey, worked closely to finalize the product requirements for this project.

The orders at Turkmenistan TV consist of some of the latest Harris products from the Workflow, Infrastructure & Networking (WIN) family of products, including the latest NEXIO AMP servers, NEXIO Farad high-performance online storage, Platinum routers, Inscriber G7 integrated HD/SD broadcast graphics system, playout automation system with integrated Invenio asset management, HView SX Hybrid multiviewers, and Videotek test and measurement devices.

The IPTV project will include the InfoCaster digital signage solution integrated with the newly launched Selenio integrated media convergence platform to support the intelligent, efficient management of IP, compressed and baseband signals.