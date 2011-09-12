TSL – An Independent System Integrator
TSL is an experienced broadcast Systems Integrator, celebrating its 25th Anniversary at IBC this year. Over the years, TSL has significantly broadened the scope of services and expanded the size and complexity of the projects delivered. Today, TSL is an internationally renowned company recognised and trusted for its superior expertise, as well as its forward-thinking, independent values.
