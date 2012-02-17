Sencore picks new President

Sioux Fallls, S.D.-based Sencore, a provider of signal quality and video delivery solutions, has shuffled its management team, promoting Thomas Stingley to president while John Suranyi, its current president and CEO, has been named a strategic advisor to the company.

Stingley has been elevated from executive vice president to president and will be responsible for the day-to-day operations at Sencore.

Since joining Sencore in 2009, Stingley has served as Sencore’s executive vice president of sales and marketing, where he has been responsible for management of the company's sales and distribution efforts. Prior to joining Sencore, Stingley served at DISH Network for 13 years, ultimately as executive vice president and a member of the executive team.

The company said that Suranyi will remain active on the Sencore board of directors.