EditShare Goes to Broadcast Asia 2011

Newly enhanced product line-up—EditShare Flow (production asset management), Energy and XStream (shared storage), Geevs (broadcast ingest/playout) and Ark (archiving)—make their Far East debut in the Asia/Pacific digital media market

EditShare®, the technology leader in cross-platform collaborative editing and shared media storage systems, is showcasing its newly enhanced, versatile, media production workflow applications and tiered storage line-up at the Broadcast Asia exhibition to be held in Singapore on June 21-24, 2011. EditShare purpose-built solutions power a wide range of production workflows, including reality TV; episodics; news production; live events; sports; feature films, and more. "EditShare has had a remarkable year in the Asia Pacific territories. Broadcasters and post-production facilities across the region, including Big Brother reality TV in Thailand; the Media Prima broadcast organization in Singapore; South Pacific Pictures in New Zealand; Jaya TV in India, and more, have recently deployed new versions of EditShare's SD-HD media management infrastructure, enhancing their overall production and budgetary efficiency," says Paul Hayes, VP Sales and Marketing, EditShare Asia Pacific. "We are looking forward to participating in the event and talking with customers and partners, current and future, about our new collaborative workflows."

Visitors to the Broadcast Asia 2011 exhibition can see the new EditShare systems and capabilities on the Media Village stand 3B-08.

SHARED PRODUCTION STORAGE – EDITSHARE XSTREAM AND ENERGY SERIES

EditShare's best-in-class storage infrastructure is combined with clever workflow-engineered features, such as Avid® and Final Cut Pro® project sharing, to optimize collaboration for post-production, Digital Intermediate and broadcast production workflows.

New EditShare shared storage capabilities and offerings include

• Improved Project Sharing for FCP compatibility, simplified media space management, support for solid state drives and dual-port 10-gig cards, a new streamlined user interface, and much more

• New high-performance, mid-range Energy Series

• XStream Solid State Drives performance benchmarked at 2.6GB per second

• 6Gb/s performance for all drives

• 10Gb bonding

• Support for Avid DS

PRODUCTION ASSET MANAGEMENT – EDITSHARE FLOW

Flow offers comprehensive media management capabilities for tracking assets across the production chain. Advanced features, such as Edit-While-Capture and Bandwidth-Controlled File-Based Ingest, add a level of control over productions that set Flow apart from its peers. Rapid production tools, such as Flow Templates and Projects and Bins, enable users to begin the pre-editing process during ingest. The patent-pending EditShare Universal File Technology gives users the space efficiency and convenience of single-format editing without sacrificing metadata tracking across the workflow.

New Flow Features

• Support for AVC-Intra (SDI and File Ingest)

• Support for ProRes in Flow Scan

• Full metadata support for NLEs, including clip, sequence, and marker metadata

• Restore content offline clips directly from a Sequence

BROADCAST INGEST AND PLAYOUT – EDITSHARE GEEVS 5.0

Known as the industry workhorse for broadcast playout, Geevs boasts a sleek new user interface and a dynamic new sports application with multi-channel, synchronized recording and playback for up to 16 cameras, including instant playout and slow-motion replay. In addition to supporting the full range of broadcast codecs, including AVC-Intra, Geevs 5.0 adds widely used post-production formats Avid DNxHD and ProRes. The new codec support optimizes production workflows, with seamless integration for Avid and Final Cut Pro editing workgroups, enhancing media migration from production storage to the Geevs playout platform.

Geevs 5.0 Features and Benefits Highlights

• Support for AVC-Intra

• Support for all major HD formats: ProRes, Avid DNxHD, DVCPRO HD, AVC-Intra, XDCAM HD

• Redundant Recording with Failover

• Instant backup to Ark

• NLE Sequence creation from multi-cam productions

• MOS and Newsroom integration

• Free XML API

ARCHIVING AND MEDIA PROTECTION – EDITSHARE ARK

Developed on the same rock-solid architecture as the shared storage solutions, EditShare Ark offers superior media protection for broadcast and post, providing hard disk and tape-based options for backup and archiving. Advancements include a new partial file restoration capability that supports virtually any codec. A high-demand feature for many production companies, the new partial restoration feature lets Ark users move only a portion of their media file; whether it be 20-seconds of a 10-hour piece, or several sections within the file.

New Ark Advancements

• Improved user Interface

• Feedback and Progress indication

• Partial File restoration

• Individual Clip backup

• Support for Multiple LTO drives

