Singular Software Presto for OS X Now Available

SINGULAR SOFTWARE PRESTO FOR OS X WITH SUPPORT FOR ADOBE PREMIERE PRO MAKES ITS OFFICIAL DEBUT

Presentation video software hits the streets just in time for the holidays; special offers include a 20% discount and significant product cross-grade savings.

Vancouver, British Columbia, November 29, 2011 —Singular Software™, a developer of workflow automation applications for digital media, is pleased to announce the availability of Singular Software Presto™ for OS X (v2.0) with support for Adobe® Premiere Pro®. Singular Software Presto automates the tedious task of editing video presentations. Simple to use, Presto’s underlying visual tracking and image-tracking technology works alongside the non-linear editing application to automatically synchronize the footage of the presenter and the presentation slides, using a video taken of the screen. The end result is an engaging, polished video of the presentation prepared in just minutes instead of hours.

"Singular Software Presto allows you to edit your presentation videos in a fast and friendly way… Generally speaking, it facilitates considerably the editing process, turning a potentially 8 to 10 hour-long project into an easy 30-minutes worth of work. It is a really practical and very, very useful tool for video editors." Singular Software Presto reviewer and editor, Jose Luis Tamez CineDigital

Special Singular Software Presto for OS X Promotions

The official launch of Singular Software Presto for OS X includes several promotions. Existing Singular Software PluralEyes® customers (Final Cut Pro®, Premiere Pro® for OS X and Sony Vegas Pro®) can add Singular Software Presto for 149 USD. All others can purchase Singular Software Presto for OS X for 199 USD, a 20% discount off the standard MSRP of 249 USD. Promotions cannot be combined and end on December 31, 2011.

For more information on Singular Software Presto and special promotions, please visit http://www.singularsoftware.com/presto.html.

About Singular Software Presto

Singular Software Presto incorporates sophisticated visual tracking and image-matching technology to simplify the entire editing process for creating presentation videos. Presto’s automation magic creates a precisely timed slide track by replacing the presentation slides captured on video with the original high-quality presentation slides. The advanced tracking technology keeps the presenter in view, alongside the slides, in appealing two-up layouts. The resulting video can be used as is or further customized with Presto presentation templates.

“When we support a new host or platform we like to add a little something extra to the feature set,” says Bruce Sharpe, CEO of Singular Software. “For Singular Software Presto for OS X we have added two special capabilities that will make our users happy. One is the ability to render video directly without the need to import it back into the NLE. The second is full control over audio mixing allowing users to fine tune the finished product right within Presto.”

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Singular Software Presto is a trademark of Singular Software Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

To schedule a press briefing or request a product review; please contact Janice Dolan at:

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com