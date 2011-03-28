NewTek to Give Away $100,000 in Prizes at NAB 2011

NewTek, a worldwide leader in video and 3D animation products, will give away four TriCaster TCXD850 HD portable live production systems as part of its TriCaster-A-Day Giveaway at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show. NAB attendees can find registration postcards on the front of the Show Daily distributed on Monday, April 11, and at the NewTek smart car HD portable live production vehicle parked in front of South Hall. Registration cards will also be available at NewTek Booth SL4514.

Drawings will be held once a day beginning Monday, April 11 through Thursday, April 14. Winners will be notified by email.

In addition to the TriCaster-A-Day Giveaway, NewTek will host their annual "Broadcast Minds" event, bringing together some of the most successful digital media strategists in the industry. Panelists will discuss how companies can capitalize on the digital market, effectively. This event will be held Tuesday, April 12 from 6-8 p.m. PT at the Renaissance Hotel Ballroom.

For more information regarding NewTek at the NAB Show, visit: www.newtek.com/nab. For up-to-the-minute NAB details, follow NewTek on Facebook and Twitter.

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. TriCaster is used by broadcasters, webcasters, sports organizations, schools, houses of worship, government agencies and others to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences.

Pricing and Availability

The TriCaster family of products in NTSC is available for education in North America starting at US$4,995, and multi-standard internationally starting at US$5,995. For more information, please visit www.newtek.com, or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441. International callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

Limited Time - NAB Special Bundle Pricing: TriCaster TCXD850 and TriCaster TCXD850 CS at US$29,995 (international pricing may vary).

About NewTek (NAB Show Booth: SL4514)

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: MTV, ESPN X Games, New York Giants, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, Adam Carolla Show, TWiT.TV, St. John's University, NBA Development League, Diggnation, Streamin' Garage, Buzz Out Loud, Kevin Pollak's Chat Show, Peter Himmelman's "Furious World," Department of Homeland Security (DHS), North American Aerospace Defense Command, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in feature films and television shows, including "Avatar," "TinTin," "Repo Men," "V," "Fringe," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "The Fairly OddParents" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

