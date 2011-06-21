Wohler Appoints Jhonny Maroun as Asia-Pacific Regional Sales Manager

With Solid Engineering and Sales Experience, Maroun Will Strengthen Brand Awareness and Partner Relationships in Region

SAN FRANCISCO -- June 21, 2011 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that Jhonny Maroun has joined the company as regional sales manager for the Asia-Pacific region. In his new role, Maroun will be responsible for building the Wohler brand in the region by strengthening long-term relationships with customers and channel partners. In his new role, he will work alongside the Wohler Asia team to enhance the company's presence and expand opportunities for their full range of video, audio, captioning, and ancillary data management solutions.

"As a qualified engineer, Jhonny brings solid experience and a rich skill set to his new role at Wohler, and we are excited to have him on our team," said Kim Templeman-Holmes, EVP of worldwide sales at Wohler. "Throughout his professional career, Jhonny has demonstrated strong interest in the technical needs of the customer, ensuring that each client receives the best possible result. His deep knowledge of broadcast workflows and the market landscape will serve us well as we continue to develop and provide innovative solutions for our customers' signal management and confidence monitoring needs."

Just prior to joining Wohler, Maroun served as sales manager and business development engineer for IRT Electronics Pty Ltd in Australia, where he oversaw all international sales and business development functions including new product development and rollouts, key account management, customer relationship development, contract negotiations, and order fulfillment. He also served as a field sales engineer in the Sydney office of Richardson Electronics, working closely with customers to design and deploy successful solutions. Maroun holds a bachelor of engineering in mechanical and biomedical from the University of Sydney, and completed a number of broadcast and telecommunication courses.

"The Wohler brand is very well recognized in the industry, and we are primed for great success in the Asia-Pacific region as broadcasters here continue to demand more versatile solutions at a lower price point. The Presto video switcher, AMP2-16V, and Pandora loudness monitor are all great examples of highly robust systems that are cost-effective without compromising on quality and reliability," said Maroun. "I'm pleased to have this opportunity to join the Wohler team and represent their versatile and well-respected product range."

Maroun will be based in Australia and can be contacted via email at: jmaroun@wohler.com, skype: jmaroun.wohler, by phone at +61 2 8005 1899, or on his mobile at +61 435 825 247.

About Wohler Technologies Inc. Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

