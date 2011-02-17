Manhattan Edit Workshop Announces Artist in Residence 2011: Your Destination for Creative Excellence

Manhattan Edit Workshop’s Six-Week Intensive Course in the art of editing plays host to the industry’s top filmmakers and editors; Emmy®-nominated editor and renowned author Bobbie O’Steen shares candid stories from the cutting room floor

New York, New York –Manhattan Edit Workshop (Mewshop), the cutting-edge authorized digital training destination for post-production and content creators, is proud to announce the commencement of its 2011 Artist in Residence Program, a core component of its signature Six-Week Intensive Course (http://www.mewshop.com/six_week_workshop/overview/). Mewshop’s six-week workshop combines art and technology with guest lectures from leading filmmakers and editors for real-world, comprehensive training in the latest post-production tools from industry leaders, such as Apple®, Adobe® and Avid®. In an unparalleled training methodology, the AiR Program provides students with the opportunity to learn from and work with distinguished filmmakers and editors of all genres. Editors join the classroom for a private screening and breakdown of their work, while students are able to share and discuss their own edits for constructive feedback. (See AiR video interview at: http://vimeo.com/20048505)

Mewshop’s Six-Week Intensive: Less Starving. More Artist.

Mewshop’s flagship Six-Week Intensive Course in the art and technique of editing is a comprehensive jump-start for anyone looking to launch a career in post-production.

In addition to certified training in Avid, Final Cut Pro®, and After Effects®, Mewshop devotes time each day to film theory, covering the history and evolution of editing techniques, as well as the aesthetics of narrative, short-form, comedy, and documentary. Students not only learn the tools, but also understand the artistry behind using them.

• Learn the leading industry tools: Avid, Final Cut Pro, and After Effects.

• Work with top editors in our Artist in Residence Program.

• NEW - Create a professional editor’s reel AND build your own website to showcase your work.

• Access Manhattan Edit WorkForce and instantly connect to at least twenty-five post facilities.

• Take the Apple and Avid Certification exam FREE ($300 value).

• Free tickets to EditFest NY and EditFest Short Cuts events ($349 value).

• Cut on your own workstation for the duration of the class.

• Get exclusive Six-Week Alumni discounts on Mewshop workshops and on merchandise from B&H Photo, Tekserve, and Adorama.

Mewshop Welcomes Emmy-Nominated Bobbie O’Steen to the AiR Program

Kicking off the 2011 AiR program, Mewshop welcomes Bobbie O’Steen, Emmy-nominated film editor and critically acclaimed author. Following her extensive work in the cutting room, Bobbie wrote "Cut to the Chase"- based on interviews with her late husband and colleague, legendary film editor Sam O’Steen. This fascinating book takes the reader behind the scenes of some of the most influential movies in motion picture history, including “The Graduate” and “Chinatown.” In Bobbie’s latest highly praised book, "The Invisible Cut," she analyzes the editing of classic movie scenes by delving deep into the minds of master film editors to explain the inner workings of their invisible art. “Giving young editors the opportunity to immerse themselves in such an all-intensive, hands-on experience, such as Mewshop’s Six-Week course, is a wonderful way to learn about and truly understand our craft,” says Bobbie. “It’s an honor and a pleasure to share my own insights into the editing process with the next generation of editors.”

“Bringing real-world, accomplished filmmakers and editors into the classroom really puts things into perspective for students – it’s advice and hands-on experience that they can receive no where else,” says Josh Apter, Owner and Founder of Mewshop. “The AiR Program urges students to slow down and think about editing in different ways, try new things, and exchange ideas with their peers and colleagues. It fosters a creative conversation and energy that students can then project into their work. We have been fortunate enough to host some of the top names in the industry and give our students an unparalleled, career-altering learning experience. Kicking off this year’s program with Bobbie O’Steen is a huge treat for our students.”

For more information on Mewshop’s Six-Week Intensive or the Artist in Residence Program⎯including a complete list of previous Resident Artists, such as Meg Reticker ("30 Rock," "The Wire," "Bored to Death") and John Gilroy (Michael Clayton, Pride and Glory)⎯please visit: http://www.mewshop.com/six_week_workshop/overview/.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge editing instruction on Apple, Avid, and Adobe platforms. Mewshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in editing; weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core-editing concepts. Corporate and group training is offered through a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals that are eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum, have quickly won it the reputation as New York’s premier post production teaching facility.

*Mewshop offers student loans for courses totaling more than $2,500. Students may take a combination of courses together, or a single course that equals that amount. Please call 212-414-9570 or email jason@mewshop.com for details about our available payment plans.

For more information on Manhattan Edit Workshop please visit: www.mewshop.com.

Press Contact

For all press inquiries please contact:

Cara Zambri

Zazil Media Group

cara@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) cara.zambri

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

Janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6595

(skype) janicedolan