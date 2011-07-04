Crystal Vision appoints Chris McLendon as Senior Product Engineer, North America

Experienced broadcast engineer Chris McLendon joined Crystal Vision as Senior Product Engineer, North America in May.

In this new role, Chris will provide engineering expertise on the full Crystal Vision range, giving pre-sales and post-sales technical assistance and training and sharing his knowledge at SMPTE meetings – as well as being the Crystal Vision support contact for North America.

Chris will be working with Director of Sales for North America, Ed Holland, to solidify existing relationships and to build new relationships to help grow the business in North America. He is already reaching out on a daily basis to current users to ensure that they are satisfied with their equipment, as well as reaching out to future users to share information about the cutting-edge solutions that Crystal Vision can offer.

Chris has 17 years experience as a television broadcast engineer, with the last nine years spent as Chief Engineer of NBC network affiliate, WMGT-TV, where he was in charge of the entire technical operation of the station.

He also worked with Crystal Vision products in his role as an Application Engineer for a US equipment manufacturer, where he was involved in pre-sales and post-sales support, commissioning, training and product development. Having a degree in Electronic Technology further increases his understanding of the Crystal Vision products at component level.

Explained Chris: “I believe the fact that I was a user for so many years gives me a unique understanding of this industry. When a customer purchases a product, they want it to be delivered quickly, be easy to use and – above all – that it works properly. Crystal Vision has such a wide range of products it is important to specify the correct product and options for a specified task. In a pre-sale environment, understanding what the customer is trying to accomplish is monumental. I have worked with users who weren’t sure of the right questions to ask, so you ask the questions to make sure they are getting the right solution. Post-sale, you want to make sure the user is getting everything that they possibly can out of their product.”

Chris’s enthusiasm for joining Crystal Vision is clear: “The products are amazing – built with incredible amounts of flexibility and control. It is an honor to work with a company that puts quality and extensive knowledge into every product they make.”

Explained Managing Director, Philip Scofield: “Crystal Vision believes that technical support should be personal, and Chris McLendon’s appointment provides a single point of contact in North America for technical help with the full range of products. His in-depth knowledge spans from the installation of a chroma keyer to detailed understanding of the benefits of two synchronizers on a safe switch.”

Chris’s location – just outside Atlanta in Georgia – makes travel in the US very simple, with direct flights from Hartsfield-Jackson airport to anywhere he needs to go.

Those based in the USA, Canada and Mexico can contact Chris on 407-409-3408 or chris.mclendon@crystalvision.tv.

Based at Whittlesford near Cambridge in the UK, Crystal Vision provides digital keyers, picture storage modules and a full range of interface equipment including converters, synchronizers, distribution amplifiers and audio embedders to the professional broadcasting industry worldwide.

www.crystalvision.tv