XenData Showcases New Digital Video Archiving Solutions at NAB Booth # N6609

Walnut Creek, CA – March 23, 2010 – XenData® (www.xendata.com), the leading provider of digital video archive software to the media and entertainment industry, is demonstrating its range of digital video archive solutions including its new XenData6 product.

Built on IT standards and dedicated to meeting the demands of the media and entertainment industry, XenData’s products will be on display at 2010 NAB Show, April 12-15th in Las Vegas, showing its global heritage in high-performance archive and storage solutions.

Visit XenData Booth #N6609 in the North Hall to see demonstrations and to find out more about:

• New Product: XenData6 – Seen for the first time at NAB, XenData’s new software seamlessly manages an LTO tape drive connected to a Windows 7 computer and provides easy to use functionality for archive, restore and tape management, making archiving to LTO tape as easy as dragging and dropping files and folders with Windows Explorer. XenData6 software will be available to North American customers within a XenData digital archive system, the X800, which also includes an external LTO drive, interface card and cable and LTO media. XenData6 will be available worldwide via XenData’s authorized system integrators and OEM partners. OEM partners offering XenData6 solutions include Global Distribution, Playbox Technology and SM Data.

• Flagship Digital Video Archive Server Solutions - XenData’s digital video archive server solutions manage one or more LTO tape libraries and provide highly scalable storage for digital video assets. XenData’s archives are compatible with both Windows and Mac environments and work with a broad range of media asset managers, video servers, automation and editing systems. With over 300 installations in the media and entertainment industry, XenData is the leading provider of standards-based digital video archive server solutions.

XenData partners with companies that provide complementary software or embed XenData software within their solutions. XenData’s complementary software partners that are exhibiting at NAB2010 include: Aveco (N2138), Avid (SU902), Cinegy (SL2725), Dalet Digital (SL4720), Fission Software (N7029), Nverzion (N729), Omneon (N5106), Pharos (N3719), Metus and Playbox (N5829), Quantel (SL6505), Snell Group (N1820), TMD (N3716), Vector 3 (N6132), Volicon (SU5302), vsn (N4616), Sienna (N1323, SU2002, N3807, N3100, N161 and on the XenData booth). Partners that embed XenData software within their digital video archive solutions include Global Distribution (on the XenData booth -N6609), Rorke Data (SL9629) and root6 (SL4428).

About XenData

XenData is a leading provider of digital video archiving software tailored specifically to serve the media and entertainment industry. XenData’s solutions provide the high-performance and functionality required to meet today and tomorrow’s demanding digital video applications. XenData software is built on industry standards, providing a standard file system interface and archiving to data tape using the POSIX tar format. TV stations, media service providers, post production organizations and global broadcasters using XenData standards based approach are able to benefit from significant cost-savings, ease of integration with other standards-based systems as well as long-term assured access to their video files. With over 300 digital video archive servers installed worldwide, XenData is trusted by some of the largest broadcasters and networks including the BBC, Televisa, Warner Brothers and the UK’s Channel Four. For more information visit: www.xendata.com

