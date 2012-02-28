Actus Rolls Out New AdWatch Version 5.2

Automated advertisement detection capabilities alert operators to new advertisements in commercial blocks, eliminating manual detection and marking

Tel-Aviv, Israel – Actus Digital, a developer of web-based media monitoring, content re-purposing and verification solutions for broadcasters, cable and satellite providers, IPTV, media and monitoring agencies, governments, regulators and content producers today announced the release of AdWatch version 5.2 with automated advertisement detection capabilities.

Actus AdWatch provides advertising agencies, content producers, distributors and regulators simple-to-use media monitoring tools that verify advertising content is broadcasted according to plan over local and remote affiliate channels. The new version 5.2 release detects unknown advertisements within commercial blocks (inside advertising breaks) and presents them to the operator for approval. Once approved, the new commercial content is detected in both future feeds and within past recorded content stored in the archives.

“The Actus AdWatch solution is a proven technology, with many customers around the world using it for content and advertising detection. In working closely with our customers to optimize their Actus installations, we often hear that they would like to see the system automate identification and marking of new advertisements,” says Sima Levy, CEO, Actus Digital. “Manual identification and marking is a time consuming task that takes up valuable resources which could be used elsewhere in the organization. We are very pleased to answer our customers’ requests with the new AdWatch 5.2 upgrade, providing them with a whole new level of productivity.” The advanced automation capabilities in the new Actus AdWatch 5.2 release provide highly accurate new advertisement detection, eliminating human error and lowering overhead costs by optimizing resource productivity.

Levy adds, “Most TV stations do track their advertisements, but usually this is done manually. Actus AdWatch is a more cost effective solution. It can free your employees and at the same time provide more accurate data at a lower cost, increasing advertiser satisfaction.” Highlights of the Actus AdWatch solution include:

• Know precisely what commercials were aired, how many times and by which sponsor

• Compare your own airings to those of your competitors

• Compare the campaigns that an advertiser (e.g. Coca Cola) gives you compared to your competitors

• Track how each commercial break affects your ratings

• Provide advertisers with proof of fulfilling their advertisement contracts with automated reports

• Generate customized reports on the fly

• Provide advertisers with recordings of the actual airing

• Web-based user interface allows easy access from any PC or Mac and from any browser

The Actus AdWatch system is also used in political campaigns to confirm that the campaign was aired as planned as well as allows operators to view the quality of the ads. The Actus system also benchmarks the success of the live campaigns so operators can view the ratings while the campaign is being broadcasted.

About Actus Digital

Actus Digital, a subsidiary of Taya Media Group, Israel's premier video media and visual communication content and technologies company, is a developer of web-based media monitoring, content repurposing and verification for broadcasters, cable and satellite providers, IPTV, media and monitoring agencies, governments and content producers. Leveraging emerging web technologies and IT standard hardware, Actus solutions are highly scalable systems ideal for cross-organizational content analysis and content repurposing. Actus next-generation solutions compliment any broadcast workflow, empowering operators with purpose-built tools for acquiring, viewing, analyzing and re-purposing transmissions from channels around the world. Their impressive customer list includes global media conglomerates among the likes of AirTel, FOX, SKY and Zee Networks. For more information, please visit: http://www.actusdigital.com.

Press Contact

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

janice(at)zazilmediagroup(dot)com

(cell) 617.817.6595

(fax) 617.812.7683

(skype) janicedolan

www.zazilmediagroup.com

####