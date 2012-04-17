Facilis TerraBlock 5.5 Qualified for New ATTO Technology; Featured in NAB Demonstrations

Facilis Technology, a leader in advanced shared storage solutions for post-production and content creation, today announced at NAB that its TerraBlock 5.5 shared storage system is qualified by ATTO Technology, Inc. with their ThunderLinkTM storage and network connectivity device. In addition, it is qualified with ATTO's 16Gb Celerity Fibre Channel host bus adapters (HBAs). Facilis will showcase TerraBlock 5.5 at its NAB booth in the South Lower Hall, #9019, and ATTO will feature TerraBlock 5.5 in its demonstrations in the South Lower Hall, booth #6320.

TerraBlock is Facilis' multiplatform, high-capacity shared storage solution. Coupled with Facilis' shared file system supporting 4Gb and 8Gb Fibre channel and 1Gb and 10Gb Ethernet, it allows users to leverage existing infrastructure, while having the flexibility of Fibre channel or Ethernet connectivity.

ATTO qualified TerraBlock for ThunderLink to enable MacBook® Pro and iMac clients with Thunderbolt technology to take advantage of 8 Gb Fibre Channel and 10Gb Ethernet. The qualification provides customers with higher bandwidth for enhanced stream count and performance through ATTO's device. Additionally, ATTO is working closely with Facilis on 16Gb Fibre Channel HBA support, which is designed to reduce common pipeline bottlenecks and allow for higher bandwidth intensive workflows. Facilis plans to integrate this Fibre Channel technology into future versions of TerraBlock.

NAB visitors to ATTO's booth will see TerraBlock featured in the following demonstrations:

• Facilis TerraBlock 24D with ATTO H608 SAS cards

• Facilis TX16 expansion chassis connected via ATTO R680 SAS card

• ATTO's 16Gb Fibre Channel Celerity card streaming data from the Facilis TerraBlock

"Facilis is a leader in SAN technology, and we're pleased to be working closely with them to meet the needs of customers looking to take advantage of Thunderbolt-enabled devices in new workflows," said Wayne Arvidson, vice president of marketing at ATTO Technology, Inc. "Combining Facilis' storage design with ATTO's ThunderLink provides a high-performance storage solution media and entertainment facilities are looking for."

Facilis Vice President James McKenna said, "As more and more facilities adopt Thunderbolt technology, we're seeing a rise in the demand for high bandwidth connectivity to both Fibre and Ethernet infrastructures. Partnering with such a strong leader like ATTO will help make this transition seamless and give facilities across the globe using Thunderbolt technology quick and easy access to TerraBlock."

About Facilis Technology

Facilis Technology, Inc. was founded in 2003 to bring advanced shared storage to television and film post production at a reasonable price. The company designs and builds high-capacity, turnkey solutions that are open, flexible and scalable; enabling content creators to collaborate and work more efficiently. www.facilis.com

About ATTO

ATTO Technology, Inc. is a global leader of storage and network connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments. ATTO provides a wide range of end-to-end solutions to help customers better store, manage and deliver their data. With a focus toward markets that require higher performance, ATTO manufactures host adapters, RAID adapters, network adapters, RAID storage controllers, ThunderboltTM-enabled DesklinkTM devices, bridges, switches and software. ATTO solutions are based on providing a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, 10GbE, FCoE and Thunderbolt. ATTO distributes its products worldwide through Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), systems integrators, VARs and authorized distributors.