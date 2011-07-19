Oxygen DCT Grows its Management Team With Two Key Appointments

As part of its on-going expansion plans, broadcast products solutions provider Oxygen DCT has appointed Phil Wilton to the position of Director of Technical Solutions, with immediate effect.

Phil Wilton’s appointment comes just a few months after Chris Whittock joined Oxygen DCT as Director of Business Development. He was previously employed at BSkyB where he held the position of Project Engineering Manager with responsibility for projects across all of the Sky sites.

Managing Director Steve Hathaway says: “Both of these appointments have enabled us to significantly grow our management team. We now have in place a team with more than 75 years combined experience of the broadcast and post production industries. The expertise that Phil and Chris bring to the company will better enable us to manage Oxygen DCT’s ongoing expansion and meet the increasing client-led demands attributed to the expansion of our products and services.”

Oxygen DCT is one of the fastest growing companies in the broadcast industry with a portfolio that now stands at more than 3,000 carefully designed broadcast and production products. It operates internationally from New Zealand to Seattle and many more countries in between, and is increasing its market share year on year. The appointment of two seasoned individuals within the management structure will allow the company to further accelerate its growth as it eyes several potential acquisitions in a strategic goal of global expansion.

Oxygen DCT is a customer driven organisation. This is reflected in its customer centric staff, its 24/7 telephone sales and support services and online procurement systems that allows customers to make their own quotations at their convenience and take charge of their own procurement. It also provides drive-in technical support and repair services that are used by numerous TV and film organisations, particularly when equipment becomes faulty and is in need of repair.

In recent months the company launched a new Colour Calibration Service (CCS) to help broadcasters and post production facilities maximise the life cycle of their equipment with re-alignment and calibration of their LCD picture monitors to ensure the correct broadcast colourimetry. CCS, which is already attracting business from major broadcasters including Channel 4, ITV and BBC Scotland, allows customers to choose from a range of attractively packaged services that start with a basic health check of their monitors and go through to full ITU-R709 calibration.

Both of Oxygen DCT’s new directors are highly knowledgeable about the broadcast industry.

Chris Whittock began his career in Broadcast television as a Maintenance engineer for the Inner London Education Authority educational television service. He then moved to Sony as a broadcast engineer, and spent 30 years with the company moving from engineering to sales, product engineering and finally their UK Projects department. Chris then moved to BSkyB as Project engineering Manager responsible for all engineering projects across all of the Sky sites.

Phil Wilton’s experience encompasses more than 25 years in the broadcast industry. He began his career with the Independent Broadcast Authority in the UK, on operations and maintenance of TV and radio transmitters. In the early 1980s he moved to Sony Broadcast where his first role was in the professional audio service group looking after studio recording equipment. With the advent of digital recording technology he moved across to product management, looking after digital audio recording products covering CD mastering, DAT and studio digital multi-track recorders.

In the late 1990's Phil extended his remit to broadcast video and was responsible for running one of the Product Management groups covering the Sony EMEA region, with a product portfolio that included all mainstream video production and recording equipment such as Digital Betacam, Betacam SX, DVCAM, HDCAM, switchers, routers, processors and pro-audio.

He joins Oxygen DCT from the Snell group where he held the position of Product Manager for playout automation and media asset management products.

Phil has contributed to two professional audio standards, authored numerous magazine articles and event presentations as well as authoring and delivering two professional papers.

Commenting on his appointment, Phil says: “I am delighted to be able to join such a dynamic and customer focussed organisation, particularly at a time when it is accelerating towards its ambition to become a dominant force in the broadcast TV industry. To have developed a portfolio of nearly 3000 products in just five years is unprecedented and it’s nice to have such supportive and happy customers.”

-ends-

About Oxygen DCT:

Oxygen DCT is a solutions provider with a deep knowledge and understanding of the broadcast and professional media markets. Oxygen DCT has over 3000 carefully designed broadcast and production products that represent the pinnacle of engineering excellence. Its comprehensive website ordering facility gives industry professionals the convenience of immediate online pricing and saves time by providing customers with a 'one-stop-shop' where they can prepare their own quotes and place orders online with immediate order confirmation. Oxygen DCT also provides advice, support and expertise to ensure that customers get exactly the right product for their requirement. www.oxygendct.com