MULTIDYNE INTRODUCES NEW LINE OF HD-SDI FIBER OPTIC TRANSPORT LINKS AT IBC 2010

The HD-1520, HD-1540, HD-3200 and HD-3400 Offer Video, Audio or Data Transport Over Single-Mode Fiber

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, SEPTEMBER 10, 2010 – MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems, a premier provider of fiber optic-based video and audio transport and routing solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, will introduce a new line of multi-rate HD-SDI fiber optic transport links – the HD-1520, HD-1540, HD-3200 and HD-3400 – at IBC 2010 (Stand 2.A54). These new solutions, offer 1.5G or 3Gb/s fiber optic transport over a single-mode fiber, with multi-rate high definition transport up to 1080P HD-SDI.

The HD-1520 offers 1.5G HD Video (720P and 1080i) and 2-CH two-way data (RS-232, RS-422 and RS-485). The HD-3200 provides 3.0G HD Video (720P, 1080i and 1080P) and 2-CH two-way data (RS-232, RS-422 and RS-485). The HD-1520 and HD-3200 are ideally suited to provide fiber interfaces for unmanned POV (point-of-view) field cameras and sky cameras that capture the city skyline on broadcast news, weather and traffic reports.

The HD-1540 and HD-3400 provide the basic building block for today’s video and audio infrastructure. The HD-1540 has 1.5G HD video (720P and 1080i) and 4-CH line-level audio and the HD-3400 offers 3.0G HD video (720P, 1080i and 1080P) and 4-CH line-level audio. The HD-1540 and HD-3400 are perfect to interconnect video and audio equipment within a broadcast facility, remote studios and corporate or university campus environments.

“We are proud to offer even more options to our customers with our new line of cost-effective HD-SDI fiber optic transport systems,” says Frank Jachetta, managing director, MultiDyne. “With MultiDyne’s design philosophy, end-users can choose the product that best meets their 1.5G or 3G HD video, audio and data fiber transport needs.”

The HD-1520, HD-1540, HD-3200 and HD-3400 provide active HD loop-through, equalized inputs, and reclocked dual outputs, supporting 5 – 2970 Mb/s, SDI, HD-SDI, 1.5 G or 3G HD-SDI, DVB, ASI and SMPTE standards 424M, 292M, 259M and 310M.

For more information on MultiDyne’s line of products and customization options, please visit MultiDyne at Hall 2, Stand A54 or at www.multidyne.com.

About MultiDyne:

For more than 30 years, MultiDyne has been a leading provider of innovative and outstanding video and fiber optic-based transport and routing systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, corporate, retail, surveillance, teleconferencing, judicial arraignment, transportation, government, military, and healthcare markets. MultiDyne’s fiber optic transport and routing systems for video, SDI, 3G HD, DVB/ASI, VGA, DVI, HDMI, audio, AES, Ethernet, data, CATV, as well as the company’s other broadcast accessories are used worldwide by such industry leaders as ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, RAI, BBC and the Department of Transportation. MultiDyne provides a seven-year warranty on its core product line. For more information, call MultiDyne at 1-877-MULTIDYNE or 1-516-671-7278, visit the company’s Web site at www.multidyne.com, or send an e-mail to sales@multidyne.com.