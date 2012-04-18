TSL Professional Products, Ltd. Meets Growing Demand in North American Broadcast Market

Distributor Relationship with Bexel Greatly Increases Market Awareness

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 18, 2012 – Demand for TSL Professional Products Ltd.’s audio, tally and power management products have soared in the North American broadcast market over the past year through its partnership with Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions. Looking to elevate awareness and grow sales of the TSL product line (on display at the 2012 NAB Show, Booth N1119), Bexel has introduced TSL to its extensive client base with significant results. Since the partnership was announced at last year’s NAB show, Bexel has installed TSL’s products into such high-profile broadcasters as Turner, HBO, MTV/Viacom and Cameron/Pace.

“With the addition of Bexel to our distributor channel, we can now offer the same level of sales support in North America as we do in the UK, along with technical support for all hardware,” says Chris Exelby, Managing Director of TSL Professional Products’ Ltd. “As Bexel is highly regarded on all levels of the broadcast industry, we see the flood gates opening for TSL products in North America. They offer a superior sales and support team that is well-versed in the entire TSL product line, in time for this summer’s major international sporting events. Our products are widely used and well respected for reliability and quality in broadcast operations on every continent and have consistently increased market share year after year; now the U.S. broadcast industry is really starting to take notice.”

“The TSL product line is beneficial to our customers as it simplifies operations and produces more efficient workflows across the broadcast chain,” says Matt Danilowicz, President of Bexel. “The company’s range of solutions truly address the commercial, technical and operational needs of both IT-based and traditional workflows. Because of its 25-year heritage, dynamic thinking

and ability to deliver on quality time-after-time, we believe that TSL will experience the same growth rate in the U.S. that it has enjoyed around the world. We have added TSL products into our rental fleet and will continue to do so for our new systems in the future.”

Visit TSL at the 2012 NAB show (Booth N1119) and Bexel at Bexel Rentals (Booth C6833) and Bexel Professional Sales (Booth C9046).

About TSL Professional Products Ltd.

TSL Professional Products Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specializing in audio monitoring, tally solutions and power management tools, TSL PPL products satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations. TSL PPL’s dedicated products team has many years of combined personal, hands-on experience, having worked for broadcasters, post-production facilities, information technology companies and outside broadcast operators worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.tsl.co.uk/products.aspx.

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers – including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit http://www.bexel.com.