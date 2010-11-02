Class on Demand Ships "Complete Training for Adobe Dreamweaver CS5"

The fourth installment of the Class on Demand Adobe training series instructs users how to leverage CS5’s powerful web development tools to create visually stunning pages, graphics, layers, and more

Hoffman Estates, IL --Class on Demand™, a provider of professional educational products for creative and IT markets, is pleased to announce “Complete Training for Adobe Dreamweaver CS5”; the fourth installment of Class on Demand’s training titles centered around the Adobe® Creative Suite® 5 (CS5) family. Available in both DVD-ROM and streaming video delivery format through the exciting new Class on Demand Online Learning Platform, “Complete Training for Dreamweaver CS5” offers both novice and experienced Dreamweaver users a comprehensive overview of the web development application.

Instructed by Adobe Certified Expert and web and graphic designer, Sue Jenkins, the 6 hour training is broken down into 15 segments, covering Dreamweaver features ranging from creating a basic web page, to working with layers, building navigation menus, code cleanup, and more. The Class on Demand training methodology provides a modular, non-linear approach to learning the ins-and-outs of the latest Dreamweaver release, letting users focus on chapters best suited for their individual learning needs.

“Complete Training for Adobe Dreamweaver CS5” Training Sponsor

“Complete Training for Adobe Dreamweaver CS5” is sponsored by Lunarpages. A world leader in web hosting, Sue Jenkins discusses setting up a hosting plan with Lunarpages, logging in, the e-mail accounts manager, creating sub domains, and adding web Apps all from the exclusive sponsor launch page on the Class on Demand DVD home menu.

“As a Web Hosting provider, we have successfully built our business by providing reliable hosting services to the vast community of web developers and designers,” says Chad Riddle, Operations Manager, Lunarpages. “This sponsorship of the Class on Demand Dreamweaver training has been a perfect opportunity for Lunarpages to give back to this innovative group of people.”

For additional information Class on Demand’s “Complete Training for Adobe Dreamweaver CS5,” please visit: http://www.classondemand.net/media/adobe-training/dreamweavercs5.aspx

Pricing and Availability

“Complete Training for Adobe Dreamweaver CS5” is available to purchase for $99.95 USD via the Class on Demand website (http://www.classondemand.com).

About Class on Demand

Class on Demand is a leading producer of education and training programs. Its products and services address the needs of individuals, professionals and corporate training. Current programs cover a broad spectrum of content including video capture and editing, computer animation, federally mandated training, IT, customized corporate training and vocational education. Please visit http://www.classondemand.com for additional information.

All trademarks, company names and products are the property of their respective holders.

Class on Demand is a registered trademark of Class on Demand, Incorporated.

For Press Only (Class on Demand)

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com