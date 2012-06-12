RTW PRODUCTS TO BE ON DISPLAY WITH GROUP ONE AT INFOCOMM 2012

LAS VEGAS, JUNE 12, 2012 - RTW, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices, is pleased to announce that during this year's InfoComm show, Group One will be exhibiting at its booth (C11922) RTW's TM3, the latest introduction to the TouchMonitor line of audio metering products, as well as the TM9 TouchMonitor. Both products will be fully equipped with all software options, including the popular RTA analyzer. Attendees are invited to stop by the RTW booth for demonstrations of the products by Group One representatives.

TouchMonitor Series, TM3

The TM3, which is now shipping worldwide, includes features of the larger TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitor versions and is controlled using a touch-sensitive display. With its budget-friendly base price, a 4.3-inch touch screen and stylish exterior allowing for horizontal and vertical placement, the TM3 is a highly appealing, compact solution ideal for editorial offices, edit suites and small control rooms. Featuring PPM and true-peak instruments, the TM3 offers comprehensive loudness metering in compliance with all globally relevant standards, including EBU R128, ITU BS.1770-2/1771, ATSC A/85 and ARIB. Instruments include single-channel and summing bar graphs, an LRA instrument and numerical displays. The basic version handles analog and digital stereo audio, while the 5.1 option adds the support of six-channel digital input.

TouchMonitor Series, TM9

Introduced in 2010, the TouchMonitor series is a new range of products that RTW designed to support all relevant loudness recommendations such as EBU R128 or ATSC A/85 with true peak metering, flexible I/O options with up to 16/32 input channels, a fully modular software design and more. On display at InfoComm 2012 will be the TM9, which combines unprecedented flexibility and modularity with an intuitive, nine-inch GUI touchscreen. RTW recently introduced new firmware, version 1.14, for the TouchMonitor series, which includes various performance and stability optimizations, as well as new function enhancements and improved ergonomics.

ABOUT RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has more than 40 years of experience in designing, producing and marketing sophisticated recording-studio systems. The company focuses its business on peak meters and audio vectorscopes, which are in use in the leading recording studios as well as by radio and TV broadcasters worldwide. The company's current product portfolio includes its TouchMonitor series, a new range of audio metering products that combine unprecedented flexibility and modularity with an intuitive user interface and multichannel TFT-based monitoring systems for integrated surround-signal visualization using the unique and groundbreaking Surround Sound Analyzer. In June 2008, RTW was certified for the internationally accepted DIN EN ISO 9001:2000 quality-management standard. www.rtw.de

ABOUT GROUP ONE

Group One is a U.S. importer and distributor for a number of professional, global media technology solutions and systems integration services. The audio division currently distributes Blue Sky near-field powered monitors, DiGiCo digital mixing consoles, Junger loudness control devices, MC2 high-quality innovative amplifiers, RTW audio metering and control devices, Van Damme cables and XTA digital signal processing equipment. The Lighting division handles Elektralite controllers and intelligent lighting, and Pulsar LED lighting. www.g1limited.com

