THE RECORDING ACADEMY® PRODUCERS & ENGINEERS WING® ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH IRON MOUNTAIN

Iron Mountain's Entertainment Services Will Provide Expertise on Issues Related to Preserving Music and Protecting Musical Intellectual Property for the Recording Industry

SANTA MONICA, CA, November 15, 2011 — The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing® has entered into a partnership with Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Entertainment Services, it was recently announced. As an official P&E Wing partner, Iron Mountain will provide title sponsorship of regional Recording Academy Chapter professional development events and will serve as a sustaining member of the P&E Wing Manufacturer's Council, a diverse array of audio-related companies that function as a creative think-tank to address industry issues, including technical best practices, new technology development, preservation of recording assets and creative rights.

"We are very pleased that Iron Mountain will be working closely with The Producers & Engineers Wing this year," stated Producers & Engineers Wing Sr. Executive Director Maureen Droney. "Iron Mountain is renowned as a purveyor of best practices related to film and sound archiving, preservation, restoration and transfer, and this ties in perfectly with music preservation initiatives and intellectual property issues that are fundamental to the P&E Wing. We look forward to working with them on educational and professional development events related to preserving the past and protecting the future."

"Iron Mountain has been a partner to the music recording industry for many years, protecting and preserving some of the most important recordings in America's musical history," said Jeff Anthony, SVP, Iron Mountain Entertainment Services. "This partnership with The Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing will allow us to continue that relationship with the industry while also giving us a platform to advise on, and advocate for, best practices in asset preservation and creative rights management. We forward to playing an active role in helping to shape the future of recorded music."

About The Recording Academy

Established in 1957, The Recording Academy is an organization of musicians, producers, engineers and recording professionals that is dedicated to improving the cultural condition and quality of life for music and its makers. Internationally known for the GRAMMY Awards — the preeminent peer-recognized award for musical excellence and the most credible brand in music — The Recording Academy is responsible for groundbreaking professional development, cultural enrichment, advocacy, education and human services programs. The Academy continues to focus on its mission of recognizing musical excellence, advocating for the well-being of music makers and ensuring music remains an indelible part of our culture. For more information about The Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, join the organization's social networks as a Twitter follower at www.twitter.com/thegrammys, a Facebook fan at www.facebook.com/thegrammys, and a YouTube channel subscriber at www.youtube.com/thegrammys.

Currently more than 6,000 professionals comprise The Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing, which was established for producers, engineers, remixers, manufacturers, technologists, and other related creative and technical professionals in the recording field. This organized voice for the recording community addresses issues that affect the craft of recorded music, including the development and implementation of new technologies, technical guidelines and recommendations, and archiving and preservation initiatives. For more information, please visit www.producersandengineers.com.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) provides information management services that help organizations lower the costs, risks and inefficiencies of managing their physical and digital data. The company’s solutions enable customers to protect and better use their information—regardless of its format, location or lifecycle stage—so they can optimize their business and ensure proper recovery, compliance and discovery. Founded in 1951, Iron Mountain manages billions of information assets, including business records, electronic files, medical data, emails and more for organizations around the world. Visit www.ironmountain.com or follow the company on Twitter @IronMountain for more information.