Vimsoft Showcases VimBiz Mobile app and Scheduling, Timecard Modules

At NAB Show 2010 Vimsoft highlighted a mobile version of the company’s powerful best-of-breed broadcasting-focused VimBiz Equipment Asset Management solution, and also shone the spotlight on significant enhancements to Resource Scheduling and Timecard modules. These offerings underscore Vimsoft’s commitment to adaptability, as well as to the integration of broadcast Engineering and Operations processes.

VimBiz Mobile enables customers to modify database records from the user’s mobile device. Vimsoft even offers packages that combine the mobile application with powerful mobile computers that incorporate barcode scanning and wireless connectivity. Users can browse and manage their Product Catalog and Asset records, look up E-Documents, browse and submit Service Requests, execute Preventive Maintenance Inspections (PMIs) or System Checks, and perform Asset Scanning Sessions to efficiently update asset location and inventory date. The VimBiz user’s credentials and permissions follow them through all available platforms—Rich, Web, and now Mobile. VimBiz Mobile is a giant leap forward for those who want software that adapts to their workflows, no matter where on the job those workflows may take them.

Newly enhanced Resource Scheduling and Timecard modules are solid examples of how VimBiz seamlessly brings together the needs of Engineering and Operations. Media companies have assets. Assets require servicing. Assets are rented. Assets make up facilities such as studios. Facilities and associated assets need scheduling. Ultimately there are human resources responsible for different workflows related to company assets. These people have certain roles. Roles are associated with rates and rules. People with these roles need to be scheduled. Can one software application accommodate all this? Yes. This is integration. VimBiz Resource Scheduling enables customers to configure and manage their facilities as well as the people and assets associated with scheduled events. The Timecard module can be used independently or in conjunction with Resource Scheduling. In the latter case, Timecards may be generated and authorized based on what a person has been scheduled for and what they actually completed, taking into consideration company policies, union rules, and any number of defined variables.

“Vimsoft went to NAB Show 2010 really pushing the ‘Integration of Engineering & Operations’ message,” observed Vimsoft President Mitch Manuel. “VimBiz Engineering workflows quickly evolved into accommodation of Operations processes,“ continued Manuel, “and NAB Show provided the right opportunity to really showcase this type of integration. It became clear to Vimsoft and its customers that Operations processes such as Rentals and Discrepancy Reporting should be integrated with Engineering processes related to Assets and Service. NAB 2010 gave Vimsoft an opportunity to showcase how all the modules work together, including enhancements to Resource Scheduling and Timecard modules. NAB was also the right forum to present our game-changing VimBiz Mobile application and barcode scanning solutions.”

To check out the VimBiz suite go to www.vimsoft.ca, register / log in, and download the latest VimBiz trial version, free for 90 days.

