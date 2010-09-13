Wohler Announces New Enhancements to 3G/HD/SD-SDI Audio/Video Processing Monitor

MSTERDAM -- Sept. 11, 2010 -- Wohler Technologies today announced several new enhancements to its award-winning AMP2-16V Series modular audio/video processing monitor. Incorporating dual 4.3-inch OLED displays, the AMP2-16V is the industry's first 16-channel audio/video monitor to feature concurrent loudness monitoring and control together with complete mixing and routing capabilities, along with the ability to re-embed audio into an SDI signal. The latest enhancements make the AMP2-16V even more configurable and easier to use, with new features for defining and managing channel clusters and presets, managing multiple input and output formats, and accessing the system's loudness control and other audio fine-tuning features.

"We've often compared the AMP2-16V's versatility to that of a Swiss Army(R) Knife, and that comparison has never been more apt. In advanced configurations, the system is so much more than a monitor -- it can embed audio from any of its inputs into an SDI signal for broadcast, quickly adjust the level of something gone wrong in one channel, or control the loudness of an entire program," said Kim Templeman-Holmes, Wohler EVP of global sales and marketing. "There's no need to buy a mixing console, video monitor, level meters, loudness control unit, audio router, SDI audio embedder, and Dolby(R) monitor, when you can get just one AMP2-16V with your choice of I/O and options that can be upgraded at any time."

The AMP2-16V is unique in the industry for its ability to offer simultaneous monitoring of 16 channels from 3G/HD/SD-SDI, AES, analog, or optical inputs with dedicated video monitoring, loudness metering and control, audio routing and mix controls, and Dolby Zoom functions. Engineers may easily switch between formats and view any mix of inputs on a single screen with audio metering for each, and now they can quickly toggle between video and metering, or video and data screens. Also, the system now includes support for one or more TOSLINK (SPDIF) optical channel pair inputs to enable in-studio monitoring of signals exactly as they are received through customers' audio equipment.

The latest version of the AMP2-16V is more configurable than ever before, with the expansion of up to 32 complete user-definable system presets, and setup menus that can be locked to prevent unauthorized or accidental setup changes. A new hotkey lets operators instantly select from multiple channel clusters carrying different audio programs. Another new hotkey enables a quick comparison of a Dolby 5.1 audio feed with a stereo downmix of the feed on an external surround sound system, to ensure that the 5.1 feed remains compatible for stereo viewers. Engineers can fine-tune audio delay in 1 mS increments to adjust lip-sync for each channel.

The AMP2-16V's mixing and routing features essentially create a complete mix environment for each installed output-capable module, providing full trim, pan, and bus routing per channel, as well as the option to meter output levels on the main screen in addition to input levels. Channels may be metered, rearranged, and output in any order, or even mixed, panned, trimmed, and output for live events. In fact, the AMP2-16V's mixing and routing capabilities are so powerful that they move the system beyond the realm of simple monitoring and into a key role in the broadcast chain -- often enabling facilities to eliminate mixing consoles and their associated costs and space requirements.

