New EditShare Technology Release Strengthens Metadata and Media Management Capabilities Across Complete Collaboration Product Line

Newly enhanced product line-up—EditShare Flow (production asset management), XStream and Energy (shared storage), Geevs (broadcast ingest/playout) now available

Boston, MA — EditShare® (www.editshare.com), the technology leader in cross-platform collaborative editing and shared media storage systems, today announced the availability of EditShare Flow version 2.1 as well as new updates for EditShare XStream and Energy version 6, and Geevs version 5. EditShare purpose-built solutions power a wide-range of production workflows, including reality TV, episodics, news production, live events, education, sports, feature films, and more. The company’s systems have been used to create everything from entertainment blockbusters, such as The King’s Speech, to global events like the Winter Olympics.

The newly revved product line-up enhances media sharing and metadata management across the board, providing workflow continuity between broadcast and post-production systems from content acquisition to playout. “This new round of development is a quantum leap forward in metadata management. Our systems preserve metadata details from the moment media is created, maintaining and adding information as content travels through the workflow – from acquisition and production, to playout and archive. This type of metadata management is critical for just about any production where multiple systems and collaborators are involved,” said Andy Liebman, founder and CEO, EditShare.

Existing EditShare customers with a valid maintenance agreement receive the new releases free of charge.

ABOUT NEW EDITSHARE TECHNOLOGY RELEASES

EditShare Flow V2.1 – Production Asset Management

Flow offers comprehensive media management capabilities for ingesting and logging clips and tracking assets across the production chain. Advanced features such as Multichannel Ingest, Edit-While-Capture, and Bandwidth-Controlled File-Based Ingest add a level of control over productions that set Flow apart from its peers. Rapid production tools like Flow Logger and Flow Projects and Bins enable users to work quickly and efficiently and begin the pre-editing process during ingest. EditShare Universal File Technology gives users the space efficiency and convenience of single-format editing without sacrificing metadata tracking across the workflow.

New Flow Features 2.1 capabilities

• Enhanced preservation of metadata from P2 and XDCAM devices

• Improved metadata indexing and search capabilities offer extensive criteria and filter options

• Support for ProRes® within the asset manager

• Support for AVC-Intra (SDI and File Ingest)

• Advanced drag-and-drop capabilities; drag text from a file (i.e. clip names) into Flow Browse search tab; export lists, sequences, queues; drag-and-drop clips and log entry markers into preview window

• Restoring offline clips directly from a sequence

• More logging options, including the option for single capture or ganged capture

EditShare XStream and Energy Series V6.0.5 - Shared Production Storage

EditShare's best-in-class storage infrastructure combines blazingly high performance and clever workflow-engineered features, such as Avid® and Final Cut Pro® (FCP) project sharing, to optimize collaboration for post-production, Digital Intermediate and broadcast production workflows. Fully integrated with EditShare Flow, Lightworks, Geevs and Ark, and EditShare XStream and Energy storage solutions scale to petabytes, outperforming comparable solutions at an unbeatable price point.

New EditShare 6.0.5 shared storage updates

• XStream Solid State Drives; performance benchmarked at 2.6GB per second

• 6Gb/s performance for all drives

• Avid-Style Media Spaces for Mac®-based systems

• Improved Project Sharing for Final Cut Pro Users offers lockable Project Space, in which all files in a project are read-only

Geevs V5.1.2 – Broadcast Ingest and Playout

Known as the industry workhorse for broadcast playout, Geevs boasts a sleek new user interface and a dynamic new sports application with multi-channel, synchronized recording and playback for up to 16 cameras, including instant playout and slow-motion replay. In addition to supporting the full range of broadcast codecs, including AVC-Intra, Geevs supports widely-used post-production formats, Avid DNxHD and ProRes. The new codec support optimizes production workflows, with seamless integration for Avid and Final Cut Pro editing workgroups, enhancing media migration from production storage to the Geevs playout platform.

Geevs 5.1.2 Capabilities and Benefits

• Unmatched codec support - Avid DNxHD, ProRes, AVC-Intra, XDCAM HD, DVCPRO HD, MPEG 2 HD and more

• Redundant Recording with Failover

• Instant individual clip backup to Ark after a capture

• Advanced Multi-cam Studio workflow with Avid and FCP sequence creation on the fly from Vision Mixers

• MOS integration with Octopus and Avid iNews Newsroom Computer Systems

• Edit-While-Capture support

• Free XML API

