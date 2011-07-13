Atlona Introduces New Professional Line 4x1 and 4x2 High-Speed HDMI Switchers

AT-HD4-V41 and AT-HD4-V42 Connect Four HDMI Sources to One or Two HDMI Displays, With Audio Return Channel and HDMI Ethernet Channel Pass-Through Support

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- July 11, 2011 -- Atlona Technologies(R), a leading digital connectivity solutions provider, today announced that the company has introduced new 4x1 and 4x2 high-speed HDMI switchers to its newly branded Atlona Professional line of digital connectivity solutions. The perfect solutions for home theater and multimedia systems with limited display input options, the switchers provide a high-digital-performance connection between four HDMI sources and one (AT-HD4-V41) or two (AT-HD4-V42) HDMI video displays without signal loss.

To simplify installations and increase system reliability by reducing necessary wiring, the AT-HD4-V41 features an audio return channel and an HDMI 100-Mbps Ethernet port for bidirectional HDMI Ethernet channel (HEC) pass-through. The AT-HD4-V42 offers two audio return channels and HDMI Ethernet ports for multiple displays. The high-speed switchers provide support for 36-bit Deep Color at 1080p/60 Hz, HDCP, and Dolby(R) TrueHD and DTS-HD master audio pass-through.

"We are excited to introduce these new switchers for the Atlona Professional line. For home multimedia systems without enough display input options, the AT-HD4-V41 is the perfect solution, while the AT-HD4-V42 is ideal for watching media on multiple displays without the need to move devices -- such as home theaters with two mirrored video outputs," said Mike Grubb, general manager of Atlona Professional. "And with features such as audio return channel and HEC pass-through, installers will save time in the field while providing an unmatched media experience for their customers."

The Atlona Professional line allows integrators to create scalable, customizable solutions for customers in residential and commercial A/V applications. This line of products provides a full range of solutions that cover almost every conceivable issue contractors may face in any digital A/V system setup.

The AT-HD4-V41 and AT-HD4-V42 are now available at MSRPs of $299.99 and $399.99, respectively.

About Atlona Technologies(R) Atlona Technologies(R) -- "Connecting Technology to Your World." As a global manufacturer of cutting-edge digital connectivity solutions, Atlona supplies an extensive range of high-quality products -- from cables, splitters, and extenders to distribution amplifiers, converters, switchers, and much more -- to a diverse client base spanning the consumer electronics, home theater, computing, retail, systems integration, professional A/V, broadcast, entertainment, medical digital imaging, and digital signage markets.

Made from the finest materials and offering unique feature sets, the company's value-added products can be found in installations worldwide. Atlona provides a wide range of solutions from all three of its comprehensive product lines: Atlona Home (consumer electronics), Atlona Professional (systems integration), and Atlona Industrial (commercial). More information about Atlona Technologies is available at www.atlona.com.

Atlona Technologies is a registered trademark of Lenexpo Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

