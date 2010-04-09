NAB 2010 Show Announcement

DALET TO OFFER ENHANCED ENTERPRISE MEDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT AND PRODUCTION UTILIZING MICROSOFT SHAREPOINT SERVER

Integrated collaboration platform provides innovative Media Asset Management and multimedia production tools

Las Vegas, Nevada - April 8, 2010 – Dalet Digital Media Systems announced a new integrated offering based on Dalet Enterprise Edition and Microsoft SharePoint Server. The technology combination provides broadcasters and content producers an enterprise solution for news, sports, entertainment, program preparation, repurposing and archives workflows.

With a service-oriented architecture (SOA), Dalet Enterprise Edition Media Asset Management (MAM) uses its Web Services API to connect to Microsoft SharePoint Server, a business collaboration platform. The solution includes a solid set of tools to integrate broadcast and non-broadcast systems, a comprehensive workflow engine based on Business Process Management technology, as well as specialized user tools and MAM capabilities.

In recent years, Microsoft SharePoint Server has been adopted by many companies as a business collaboration platform, including leading media companies. Microsoft SharePoint Server enables enterprises to connect and empower people, to reduce costs with a unified infrastructure, and to rapidly respond to changing business needs. Microsoft SharePoint Server perfectly complements Dalet Enterprise Edition by providing configurable, role-specific user interfaces, powerful workflow support, comprehensive general-purpose content management, and user-friendly business intelligence capabilities.

Dalet Enterprise Edition plays the role of an open MAM platform that manages media files and their associated metadata at every step of the workflow. Its back-office automates processes such as file conversions and transfers – but also manages user tasks, notifications and assignments. Dalet Enterprise Edition provides a comprehensive set of professional audio and video tools to ingest, log, produce and distribute content. Dalet integrates well with broadcast systems and provides control of video servers and broadcast devices, transcoding engines, interfaces with third-party QC, archives, traffic and automation systems. “With the broadcast industry heading towards the adoption of IT standards, it is important for Dalet to integrate with widely utilized IT solutions such as Microsoft SharePoint Server,” said Raoul Cospen, Director of Marketing, Dalet. “Microsoft SharePoint Server will offer our customers a collaboration platform of choice with easy connectivity.”

Making optimal use of Microsoft SharePoint Server and Dalet Enterprise, customers can implement integrated end-to-end solutions that go far beyond “classic” digital asset management (DAM) scenarios that offer basic tools to cover ingest/Quality Control/annotate/retrieve use cases. These integrated end-to-end solutions help customers to manage the content lifecycle in pre-production, production, and post-production.

“Many broadcasters have deployed digital asset management systems; some even have multiple systems from different vendors. We are seeing an increasing demand for integrated solutions which combine the functionality of these digital asset management systems with the broader capabilities of Microsoft SharePoint Server as a business collaboration platform,” Rainer A. Kellerhals, lead of Global Media and Entertainment Solutions in the Communications Sector at Microsoft Corp. “We welcome Dalet’s initiative to offer a standard Microsoft SharePoint Server integration and think it is an important step to address these customers’ requirements. Dalet has an extensive knowledge both in IT and broadcast. It is one of the leading solutions both in news and MAM arenas which makes it logical to integrate our respective solutions.”

Dalet (booth SL4720) and Microsoft (booth SL220) will be exhibiting at the NAB 2010 convention held in Las Vegas, NV from April 12 - 15.

Additional imagery can be downloaded from http://www.dalet.com/press

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and content professionals to create, manage and distribute media for traditional and new media channels including interactive web and mobile networks. Dalet Enterprise Edition combines a MAM platform and workflow engine to manage News, Sports, Programs, Entertainment and Archives. Purpose-built media production tools are natively integrated, optimizing access to media, collaboration and streamlining production workflows. At the core is an open and flexible MAM platform that tracks metadata from ingest to archive, ensuring media assets are indexed and searchable across the workflow. Delivered with Dalet Professional and Integration services, Dalet provides complete solutions that improve production speed, quality, and value of media assets.

Dalet systems are used around the world by thousands of content producers including major television and radio public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, Canal +, CBC, DR, NBC, NPR, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, FOX,eTV, Orange, Prime Television, The Press Association, Time Warner, Warner Bros., XM-Sirius) and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0000076176, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

