Harris Corporation to Introduce New Live Graphics Systems at 2012 NAB Show

MELBOURNE, FL/DENVER, April 4, 2012 — Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), an international communications and information technology company, will introduce two breakthrough systems for demanding live broadcast graphics that boost creativity and productivity for on-air broadcast and other video productions across all budgets at the 2012 NAB show. Harris will demonstrate both systems at the 2012 NAB Show (Booth N2502), taking place April 16-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The new Inscriber® G8 and TitleOne™ AE real-time graphics production systems share a design philosophy that leverages next-generation hardware platforms for advanced graphics processing and increased storage performance — maximizing ease of use and operational efficiency. Both support proven, mature graphics production workflows for off-line and on-air graphics creation, graphics template and database management, and automation control.

“Live graphics have become essential to differentiating TV shows and broadcast networks, as well as enticing and informing viewers,” said Harris Morris, president, Harris Broadcast Communications. “By employing powerful, next-generation hardware platforms and cutting-edge graphics software, these systems boost creativity and productivity while giving users the freedom to create innovative new looks and effects that enhance the viewer experience.”

Inscriber G8

Inscriber G8 is built for high-end graphics creation today and well into the future, providing uncompressed imagery, and unprecedented graphics and animation capabilities. It offers real-time creation and execution of the high-caliber, complex 3D graphics and animations that today’s live news, sports, and special events demand.

Inscriber G8 uses an Intel® Xeon® E5 processor and NVIDIA® Quadro® 4000 professional graphics processing unit (GPU) to significantly reduce channel hardware density for a greatly reduced footprint (2RU), lower power consumption, and improved performance and clip playback scalability.

Inscriber TitleOne AE

Now shipping, the Inscriber TitleOne AE live graphics system shares many of Inscriber G8’s sophisticated graphics creation features and real-time single-channel HD/SD or SD-only 2D-in-3D graphics. TitleOne AE offers excellent price performance for a wide range of applications, with capabilities that exceed those found in its price category. It improves on the previous-generation of TitleOne Inscriber graphics systems by adding an enhanced CPU (central processing unit) and an NVIDIA Quadro 600 professional GPU for maximum flexibility and performance.

About Harris Corporation

Harris is an international communications and information technology company serving government and commercial markets in more than 150 countries. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company has approximately $6 billion of annual revenue and about 17,000 employees — including nearly 7,000 engineers and scientists. Harris is dedicated to developing best-in-class assured communications® products, systems, and services. Additional information about Harris Corporation is available at www.harris.com.

# # #