Singular Software PluralEyes Now Available for Adobe Premiere Pro

Post-production synchronization plug-in adds Adobe Premiere Pro CS4/CS5 to list of supported hosts

Vancouver, British Columbia – August 17, 2010 – Singular Software, developer of workflow automation applications for digital media, announced that its flagship product PluralEyes™ is now available for Adobe® Premiere® Pro Creative Suite (CS) versions 4 and 5. PluralEyes provides valuable timesaving workflow automation features for editing multi-camera, multi-take, and dual-system audio projects. By analyzing audio information, PluralEyes synchronizes audio and video clips automatically, without the need for timecode, clappers or any special preparation. “From day one, we have received tremendous feedback from PluralEyes users, many of whom have requested support for additional host applications,” says Bruce Sharpe, CEO, Singular Software. “Our PluralEyes development strategy has always been to expand support to include Adobe Premiere Pro. We are thrilled to provide this new option to Adobe’s innovative community of creative designers and professionals.”

A critical timesaving tool for editors of all skill levels and across all genres

A relative newcomer to the post-production scene (released in Q2 of 2009), PluralEyes has quickly become the fan favorite among video producers of all skill levels. "I'm BLOWN AWAY at how easy PluralEyes makes syncing my audio and video. As a wedding cinematographer shooting exclusively with the 5D Mark II, PluralEyes saves me time and headache when dealing with my external audio recorder. I LOVE IT, LOVE IT, LOVE IT,” says, Rob Adams, Award-Winning Cinematographer, Rob Adams Wedding Cinematography.

PluralEyes can be used for a wide range of projects from weddings and live events, to documentaries, commercials, indie films and more. "If you edit multi-camera footage (concerts, events, etc.), PluralEyes is a massive timesaver for syncing. It's like magic,” says Rob Sheridan, Creative Director, Nine Inch Nails.

Critics agree across the board – PluralEyes is a winner!

Placed in the EventDV Winner’s Circle and presented a Black Diamond Award by DV Magazine at the 2010 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention; reviewers continue to sing the praises of PluralEyes and its groundbreaking innovation. “PluralEyes has taken a tedious and time consuming process and automated it. If you spend any amount of your time syncing up audio and video tracks, then you need to get this software. I highly recommend PluralEyes for anyone that fits in this category,” comments Eric Reagan, Reviewer, Photography Bay and TechTilt. Please visit: http://bit.ly/ccBCJW to read the full PluralEyes review.

Availability and Pricing of PluralEyes

PluralEyes is available for purchase on the Singular Software website (http://www.singularsoftware.com/buy.html). An introductory discount of 20% will be applied to the original price ($149 USD) if purchased before September 17, 2010. Students and instructors can also benefit from Singular Software’s academic discount of 50%, which can be applied to individual purchases of PluralEyes. For volume orders, please contact sales@singularsoftware.com.

PluralEyes for Premiere Pro is compatible with Windows® XP®, Vista® and Windows 7®. A version for Mac OS X users will be released at a later date.

Final Cut Pro and Vegas Pro users can also sample PluralEyes by downloading a fully functional 30-day free trial version from: http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Singular Software PluralEyes are trademarks of Singular Software Inc. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

