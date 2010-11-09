Bexel Names Ryhaan Williams as Business Development Manager, Northeast

Former Gepco and NMT Venue Services Group Executive Joins Bexel Team

BURBANK, CA, NOVEMBER 9, 2010 – Ryhaan Williams has been named Business Development Manager, Northeast of Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions.

With over 20 years of experience in the operations and production business and after spending the last five years in the broadcast sales industry, Williams will be working with Bexel managing its business development for its rental and service companies in the northeast region.

“We are thrilled to have such an experienced professional as Ryhaan join our team,” says Scott Nardelli, chief business development officer, Bexel. “She will be a major asset for our business development group, which is dedicated to continuously growing our company and bringing Bexel’s premier products to the ever-growing market. There is no question that Ryhaan Williams will help us deliver the ‘Bexel Experience’ and exceed all of our expectations.”

Williams comes to Bexel with a deep understanding of and experience in the world of broadcast services. She has done everything from managing key projects to building relationships with integrators to providing product training for the digital transition.

Prior to joining Bexel, Williams was an eastern regional sales manager at Gepco International. Preceding Gepco, Williams was a project and client relations manager for National Mobile Television’s Venue Services Group. Before that she held the position of director of production planning at Sportvision Inc., where she handled day-to-day operations for major sports properties, such as Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Football League (NFL) and NASCAR. Williams has also been a technical engineer throughout the New York tri-state area and has held operations positions at companies such as VH1, SportsChannel America and News 12 Long Island.

Williams resides in New Jersey and has two teenage sons.

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers – including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit http://www.bexel.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at http://www.vitecgroup.com.