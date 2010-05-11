For Immediate Release

DALET SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT FOR TV NEWS AUTOMATION

Paris, France – May 11, 2010 – Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of Media Asset Management (MAM) and digital production tools, today announced that it has signed a Framework Agreement with the British Broadcasting Corporation to provide TV News Automation systems for Lot 2 of the Video Editing and Playout (VE&P) procurement.

As prime contractor, Dalet, together with its partners Mosart Medialab A.S. and IBM (UK) Ltd, will provide a complete package comprising professional services, studio/gallery automation software, automation system monitoring and all IT hardware required for the automation systems. The first major call-off will be for the new W1 Complex, where multiple news studios will be built for the BBC’s main news channels. Over the course of the next four years, many of the news automation systems currently used may require a technology refresh, and the Framework Agreement means that Dalet can supply systems on a pre-agreed basis as required.

“Dalet has been providing TV news production systems together with professional services to the BBC since 2007, and this award is a major endorsement of Dalet’s capability to manage and deliver large-scale projects,” said Chris Wright, General Manager Dalet UK. “The tender required extremely high standards during the demanding procurement process, not only for the functionality of the system but also for the quality of delivery and support services. We are delighted to have been successful and this win will strengthen Dalet’s long-term relationship with the customer, as it requires an ongoing support service well beyond the term of the framework contract.”

The integrated Dalet and Mosart system will control studio devices such as vision and audio mixers, video ingest/playout servers, A/V routers, graphics, plus camera robotics and lighting, and will also integrate with a number of third-party systems including newsroom computer and MAM systems. Overall, the Mosart Newscast Automation software will enable a highly efficient news gallery operation and its ability to automate the programme styles will mean easier re-branding for different outputs. The Framework Agreement includes the ability to utilize Dalet Dashboard from the Dalet Enterprise Edition for centralized monitoring of all automation systems deployed, and other broadcast devices may also be incorporated.

Dalet Professional Services together with those of its partners will ensure the project management of this deployment, and includes workflow analysis and specifications, installation and configuration, testing of workflows and integrations. Training and 24x7 support services will also be provided.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and content professionals to create, manage and distribute media for traditional and new media channels including interactive web and mobile networks. Dalet Enterprise Edition combines a MAM platform and workflow engine to manage News, Sports, Programs, Entertainment and Archives. Purpose-built media production tools are natively integrated, optimizing access to media, collaboration and streamlining production workflows. At the core is an open and flexible MAM platform that tracks metadata from ingest to archive, ensuring media assets are indexed and searchable across the workflow. Delivered with Dalet Professional and Integration services, Dalet provides complete solutions that improve production speed, quality, and value of media assets.

Dalet systems are used around the world by thousands of content producers including major television and radio public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, Canal +, CBC, DR, NBC, NPR, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, FOX,eTV, Orange, Prime Television, The Press Association, Time Warner, Warner Bros., XM-Sirius) and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0000076176, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For More Information

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com or contact:

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(e) janice@zazilmediagroup.com