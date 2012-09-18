Wowza introduces latest media server software

At IBC2012, Wowza unveiled the newest enhancements to its media server software.

Wowza Media Server software’s added functionality offers greater scalability, deeper viewer engagement and more content protection options with specific enhancements, including closed captioning, multicast for Microsoft Silverlight and dynamic overlays.

Wowza enables users to future-proof their streaming media infrastructures, enhance the end-user viewing experience, increase viewer engagement and compete in an ever more crowded and evolving market.

The latest version of Wowza Media Server software includes refinements to the Network DVR (nDVR) AddOn, an audio-only option for the Wowza Transcoder AddOn, dynamic overlays, additional content protection options, and multicast — all aimed at making Internet streaming cost-effective for the broadcaster while further improving the experience for the viewer.

The software continues to offer broad any-screen coverage, including Adobe Flash and Microsoft Silverlight-capable computers, tablets, phones, set-top boxes, media players and game consoles; Apple iPhone/iPad and other HLS-capable devices; Android devices; Roku media players; and Internet-connected TVs.