Matrox, Vizrt to spotlight 4K workflows

Matrox Video has announced that Vizrt has chosen the Matrox DSX LE3 4K card to power the next generation of the Viz Engine rendering engine and compositor. Viz Engine is the heart of all Vizrt graphics and and video solutions. It renders animated 2D and 3D scenes in real time, producing high-end animations in SD, HD and 4K.

A new addition to the Matrox DSX Developer Products family, the Matrox DSX LE3 4K card enables real-time monitoring and output of video footage at resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 at frame rates up to 60fps. This new 4K output card, in conjunction with the Matrox DSX Software Development Kit and 4K codec support for ProRes and XAVC, lets equipment manufacturers create graphics systems, editing solutions and playout servers in native 4K resolutions.

For more information on the Vizrt 4K solutions based on the Matrox card, visit Vizrt at IBC Stand 7.A10, Sony at Stand 12.A10 and Snell at Stand 8.B70. For more information on the Matrox DSX LE3 4K card, visit Matrox at IBC Stand 7.B29.