Ensemble Designs announces BrightEye NXT router interface for NewTek TriCaster

Ensemble Designs has announced its BrightEye NXT router interface for the NewTek TriCaster 8000 multi-camera live production system.

TriCaster 8000 benefits from having more sources available on the inputs by using the BrightEye NXT. The router's BNCs can be configured as inputs or outputs, which lets the user decide how many inputs and outputs the router has. If the production requires additional input, a BNC can be assigned as in input on the fly. BrightEye NXT's built-in clean switches allows the use cameras and other sources that don't have a reference.

BrightEye NXT series routers have an interactive LCD display for control and viewing sources. The front-panel LCD displays real-time full-motion video of teh router's sources. Control and configuration of the router is accessed from the front panel, through an Ethernet port. The built-in web browser provides remote control and straightforward configuration.

For more information, visit Ensemble Designs at IBC Stand 8.B91.