ENENSYS Preps for ATSC 3.0 at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—ENENSYS, a French-based provider of broadcast networking and monitoring technology has announced its plans for showcasing its ATSC 3.0 technology and expansion into the North American market.

At the show, the company will launch a new suite of ATSC 3.0 products for virtual environments. These new products allow broadcasters to save space and costs by migrating all their ATSC 3.0 Network Operation Center functions to the public or private cloud, allowing for cloud advantages like scalability, high-availability, and instant recoverability. These new products will be previewed at PBS TechCon 2019, and demo-ed at the ENENSYS NAB Show booth #SU6102.

The company will also announce a partnership with ONE Media 3.0, LLC, a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group to build and roll-out 10 of Sinclair’s first ATSC 3.0 Broadcast operations in the United States. The solution is based on ENENSYS’ new software-based product suite, designed to be easily deployed on a dedicated server or run in pure cloud environments.

ENENSYS is expanding its presence in North America by opening its first U.S. office, specifically targeting the ATSC 3.0 market. The company will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at its booth, #SU6102, 11 a.m. Wednesday April 10. Champagne and hors d’oeuvres will served.

For a comprehensive source of TV Technology’s ATSC 3.0 coverage, see ourATSC3 silo.