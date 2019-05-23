DigiCAP, Triveni Preview Demos for Next Gen TV Broadcast Conference

WASHINGTON—During the ATSC Next Gen TV Broadcast Conference from May 29-30, attendees will be treated to new developments from DigiCAP and Triveni Digital and how they are utilizing the next-gen television standard.

DigiCAP is planning on demonstrating a simultaneous live reception of ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 through a single home gateway. Supported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, DigiCAP will acquire a live ATSC 1.0 signal from WJLA-TV in D.C., while an ATSC 3.0 signal will be acquired from the Baltimore/Washington Sinclair ATSC 3.0 experiment SFN. The ATSC 3.0 signal will be delivered through DigiCAP’s DigiCaster head-end system and the live signals will be converted to broadband using a DigiCAP HomeCaster home gateway device. The Wi-Fi distributed video will be simultaneously displayed on a TV screen and tablet while the control UI for the demo will be viewable on a separate laptop.

“This demonstration is important because it shows that the home viewer experience of watching over-the-air TV can be as convenient as watching OTT services on the same devices,” said Sang Jin Yoon, DigiCAP senior vice president of business development.

For Triveni Digital, the conference will be a chance to showcase its end-to-end ATSC 3.0 solutions suites made up of the ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway, StreamScope XM Verifier, StreamScope XM MT analyzer and GuideBuilder XM ATSC 3.0 transport encoder, all of which support ATSC 1.0 and 3.0. The main focus will be on the ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway, which enables stations to generate ATSC 3.0 signal information for HD and UHD broadcast service delivery. The Gateway can integrate with Triveni’s GuideBuilder and StreamScope analyzer family. The StreamScope XM Verifier, meanwhile, verifies ATSC 3.0 quality assurance metrics from a Windows 10 laptop.

The ATSC Next Gen TV Broadcast Conference will take place from May 29-30 at the Ronald Reagan Center in Washington, D.C.

