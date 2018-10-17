Yamaha UC Creates Natural, Clear Interactions for Remote Learning Environments at LTSMG Conference

SUDBURY, Mass. — Oct. 17, 2018 ― Enabling superior audio and video conversations to support remote learning environments in higher education, Yamaha Unified Communications has announced it will demonstrate the YVC-200 Portable USB + Bluetooth Speakerphone and CS-700 Video Sound Bar at Learning and Teaching Spaces Managers Group (LTSMG) Conference 2018 at the Loughborough University London, Nov. 14-16.

"Audio and video are vital parts of remote learning classrooms. Users — educators and students alike — must have a clear, natural, and reliable experience no matter where they're located," said Phil Stanley, sales director EMEA at Yamaha Unified Communications. "At LTSMG, attendees will see how our YVC-200 and CS-700 solutions support a new generation of students and educators who need tools that are as accessible and easy to use as their laptop and mobile devices, enabling them to learn and teach on the go or in remote learning environments with the best audio and video."

On display during the conference, the portable YVC-200 provides ample, clear audio for students' and educators' remote learning needs. Integrated with Yamaha's leading sound processing technologies, including adaptive echo cancellation and Human Voice Activity Detection, the unit zeroes in on speech rather than background noise, making it the perfect audio sharing device for educators to record audio for webcast and online presentations. The unit's intelligent microphone delivers full-duplex conversation without sound dropouts, even when multiple people are speaking at once in online discussion sessions. Its powerful speaker presents audio that sounds as clean and crisp as in-person, so students never miss critical information. Equipped with USB, Bluetooth, and fast pairing to NFC-enabled devices, the YVC-200 can connect to a PC or smart device so users can start or join a remote class offered over any audio, video, or web conferencing application. The lightweight device is available in white or black and fits in the palm of the user's hand for convenient portability.

The CS-700 Video Sound Bar is the perfect system to support administration and departmental meetings or for small tech rooms and labs for learning teams on remote campuses. The solution optimizes audio, video, and presentation capabilities to ensure the highest quality collaboration experience in a wall-mounted unit. The all-in-one, space-saving system is easy to install and deploy. It features an adaptive beamforming microphone array for perfectly captured conversation; four Yamaha speaker elements to provide the highest degree of audio intelligibility; and a wide-angle HD camera for far-end participants to see everyone in clear detail. Users can quickly connect to an organization's chosen UC platform, eliminating the frustrations and inefficiencies of operating disparate video, audio, and collaboration components. In addition, the CS-700's integrated network management system allows IT staff to deploy and remotely manage each unit from one location, increasing service response and efficiency.

About Yamaha Unified Communications

Since its founding in 1887, the Yamaha Corporation Group has developed its business activities focusing on musical instruments, audio products, Yamaha music schools, semiconductors, and other products and services related to sound and music. Yamaha acquired Massachusetts-based Revolabs in 2014, an innovator that continues to grow in the UC market with superior audio production. With its unique expertise and sensibilities, gained from our devotion to sound and music, Yamaha is committed to creating excitement and cultural inspiration together with people around the world. www.yamaha.com.

