Yamaha Now Shipping CS-700 SIP Video Sound Bar

SUDBURY, Mass. — April 8, 2019 ― Yamaha is now shipping the CS-700 SIP Video Sound Collaboration System. Part of Yamaha's award-winning Video Sound Bar family, the CS-700 SIP model is the industry's first video collaboration solution to integrate PBX and UC applications. With this innovation, customers can bridge telephone calls and web conferences, achieving high-quality audio from all communication channels, addressing video and collaboration requirements, and streamlining organizational UC strategies with one easy-to-deploy device.

The Video Sound Bar family features an adaptive beamforming microphone array for perfectly captured conversation; four Yamaha speaker elements to provide the highest degree of audio intelligibility; and a wide-angle HD camera for the far-end participants to see everyone in clear detail. The CS-700 SIP model introduces VoIP capability to the family, with built-in connections for VoIP and USB for UC applications. Users not only achieve the clearest conferencing audio and video from any unified communications platform, they can also bridge VoIP and USB calls together directly from the device. This permits organizations to support both types of communication from a single wall-mounted unit, eliminating the frustration of operating additional audio equipment for more efficient and clear meetings, saving valuable table real estate in huddle rooms and other small conferencing environments, and allowing IT to quickly deploy, configure, and manage less hardware across an organization with the integrated network management system.

The series includes two models that are now available at a new price point: the CS-700AV (MSRP $799) and the new CS-700SP ($899).

About Yamaha Unified Communications

Audio and video conferencing solutions from Yamaha Unified Communications, Inc. streamline collaboration and boost productivity wherever people work. Yamaha's renowned and rigorous approach to development and manufacturing of enterprise-grade microphone systems, conference phones, and video sound bars ensures superior audio quality, reliability, and flexibility. With both wired and wireless options, Yamaha's unified communications (UC) products enable users to have natural, clear conversations in every meeting space.

