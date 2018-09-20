World Premiere at the IBC: 3D Audio Mixing in AURUS platinum

Stage Tec’s console AURUS platinum and 3D audio metering screenshots

Berlin, Germany - September 2018… Stage Tec, the Berlin-based manufacturer of professional audio equipment, presented the world premiere of the new 5.1.4 multichannel format with Z-plane in AURUS platinum at the IBC. 3D audio is becoming increasingly important in the professional audio arena. The three-dimensional soundscapes that 3D audio creates evoke a more emotional response for consumers not only in music and TV productions or cinemas, but also at live events and in theatres. AURUS, Stage Tec’s flagship, has been offering true multichannel format capability for parallel mixes in 5.1 and stereo or mixes in 7.1 for many years. Following Software Release 4.7, the new multichannel format 5.1.4 is available in AURUS platinum and enables 3D audio mixing with four overhead speakers.

The pan-pot in the channel strip and the joystick in the AURUS platinum center section have been given Z parameters for the new feature. In operation, the user can choose between X-Y and Z-Y. Project configuration has been expanded and ten-channel monitoring integrated.

AURUS was launched in 2003 and is currently being delivered in its fourth product generation. From extensive control functions and intelligent audio processing features for highly efficient operation to the integration of third-party products — in numerous software releases, new functions have been added to AURUS to satisfy the ever-increasing requirements in broadcast, theatre, recording and live environments.

Software release 4.7 will be available in the autumn.

About Stage Tec

Stage Tec Entwicklungsgesellschaft für professionelle Audiotechnik GmbH (Research and Development Company for professional audio technology), based in Berlin, Germany, specializes in the development and manufacture of innovative audio equipment. Stage Tec has an international reputation as one of the leading pioneers in the transition from analog to digital audio technology. NEXUS® won the Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award in 2010 as “the finest, most versatile audio routing system available today”. Key products include the AURUS® direct access console (2002), the compact AURATUS® (2006) and CRESCENDO (2009) consoles for broadcast and theatre, and the ON AIR flex broadcast mixer (2014). The AVATUS IP-based console will be launched in 2019 and picks up on the trend towards IP networking in the audio industry. www.stagetec.com.

###