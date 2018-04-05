Wisycom Introduces New Wideband Antenna with Integrated Tunable RF Filters at NAB 2018

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 5, 2018 - Wisycom, designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, premieres its LFA Ultra-Wideband Active Antenna (LFA) and BFA-B/BFA-N Ultra-Wideband Booster (BFA) at this year's NAB Show (Booth C856). The new antenna hosts tunable filter technology and a remote controllable booster, which is designed to supply optimal range and control through wide reception bands and high dynamic range RF gain, resulting in maximum coverage area for its users.

Wisycom's LFA is a directional ultra-wideband antenna that operates in the 410-1300 MHz frequency range. It provides a typical gain of 7dBi, with a 3dB beam width of

120-degrees horizontal and 90-degrees vertical. It integrates a new and unique bank of tunable filters for the ultimate RF system protection, along with a remotely adjustable low noise amplifier with an RF level range from -12db up to +27db gain (1db step selection). The LFA antenna features three filters including high and low band pass, tunable and fixed bands. Filters/gain can be easily setup through four key navigation buttons and a TFT display. The LFA and BFA can also be controlled and setup remotely through the MAT288 and 244 allowing operators to make changes at the receive location. Operators can also remotely manage all antenna systems from the company's Wisycom Manager 2.0 software. The antenna is equipped with a compact, rugged form factor to reduce wind resistance.

The BFA booster can supplement existing antennas as it amplifies the antenna signal up to +27db gain while featuring the same 410-1300 MHz frequency range. It also incorporates many of the features of the LFA antenna, including its tunable filters and TFT display for easy setup. The LFA and BFA are both designed with waterproof components with gasket sealing, allowing for functionality that withstands harsh weather environments. These products can be used stand alone or integrated with the Wisycom MAT288 Antenna Matrix combiner for total antenna system control.

"NAB is an essential opportunity for us to showcase our latest technology and demonstrate why we are one of the most sought-after companies for production wireless audio equipment in the broadcast market," says Jim Dugan, president, Wisycom USA. "Our new wideband antenna and tunable filters allow users to build flexible and remote-controllable antenna systems in order to achieve maximum RF coverage."

