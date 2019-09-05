Wisdom Audio to Introduce Architecture-Friendly, High-Resolution In-Ceiling Loudspeakers at CEDIA Expo 2019

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Sept. 4, 2019 — Wisdom Audio, a designer and manufacturer of loudspeaker systems tailored for the most discerning audiophiles, today announced the first small-aperture, in-ceiling loudspeaker as part of its high-fidelity, high-resolution loudspeaker series. Targeting high-performance audio applications where architectural design aesthetics can't be compromised, the Sage Series ICS3 and Sub1 in-ceiling loudspeaker system seamlessly blend into the environment, providing high-resolution stereo audio in a living space, media room or kitchen. Wisdom Audio will showcase the new in-ceiling speakers in High Performance Room 401 at CEDIA Expo 2019 in Denver.

"With the introduction of our minimal appearance speakers, our reputation for providing superior audio continues to grow," said Luc Guillaume, managing director for Wisdom Audio. "Now we're answering the need for a high-performance, architecture-friendly audio solution that matches 3- and 4-inch recessed lighting fixtures, making this product a natural fit for high-end media or living rooms."

Behind the high-performance sound of the new ICS3 in-ceiling speaker is a new Wisdom-Audio-developed spiral planar magnetic driver (PMD), bringing the company's signature sound in an all new way to the home. This engineering breakthrough plays from 20kHz down to 900Hz, the widest frequency range in this market segment, before crossing over to the mid-woofer. The PMD offers super-wide dispersion that allows the sound energy to be distributed evenly throughout the listening space. Delivering incredible imaging and superior bass reproduction down to 35Hz, this speaker system offers discerning listeners a new reference in quality for hidden audio speaker solutions.

About Wisdom Audio

Wisdom Audio provides high-performance entertainment solutions with a focus on technology and design.

Founded in 1996, Wisdom Audio designs, engineers and manufactures a wide range of loudspeaker systems incorporating advanced thin-film planar magnetic technologies. Its portfolio features in-wall, in-ceiling, on-wall and in-room architectural solutions as well as high-performance dedicated home theaters. Many of the company's solutions can be tailored and made to order in custom sizes and custom colors. With great attention to detail and respect of lead-time, all Wisdom Audio's products are designed, engineered and manufactured in the U.S.

Wisdom Audio systems combine clarity, dynamic range and precision to achieve the ultimate in music and film sound reproduction. The company has earned accolades from specialized media while satisfying a growing base of customers and dealers worldwide.

