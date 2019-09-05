Wisdom Audio to Demonstrate New Power Amplifiers at CEDIA Expo 2019

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Sept. 4, 2019 — Wisdom Audio, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance entertainment solutions tailored for the most discerning audiophiles, will demonstrate its new SA-8 and SA-8 DSP multichannel power amplifiers for attendees of CEDIA Expo 2019 in Denver, in High Performance Room 401.

Designed and built in the United States, the SA-8 and SA-8 DSP are compact 2RU amplifiers that deliver eight channels of high-performance amplification at 200W RMS per channel into eight ohms and 400W per channel into four ohms, all channel-driven. Additionally, the channels can be bridged for even higher performance, delivering up to 600W into a four-ohm load.

"These high-efficiency, multichannel amplifiers are the perfect addition to our existing powerhouse SA-X amplifier range," said Luc Guillaume, managing director, Wisdom Audio. "The SA-8 and SA-8 DSP deliver pristine audio, achieving high current delivery in a no-fan design that is flat-stackable. Both models boast eight balanced XLR inputs for low-noise connectivity and include rack ears as standard. Stable down to two ohms, these amplifiers feature our unique solid aluminum "Wave" front panel to match the existing amplifier range. We're delighted to have these amplifiers make their CEDIA debut."

The SA-8 DSP model adds a DSP board, enabling all eight channels to provide the necessary digital active crossover and digital EQ profiles for all Wisdom Audio loudspeakers.

About Wisdom Audio

Wisdom Audio provides high-performance entertainment solutions with a focus on technology and design.

Founded in 1996, Wisdom Audio designs, engineers and manufactures a wide range of loudspeaker systems incorporating advanced thin-film planar magnetic technologies. Its portfolio features in-wall, in-ceiling, on-wall and in-room architectural solutions as well as high-performance dedicated home theaters. Many of the company's solutions can be tailored and made to order in custom sizes and custom colors. With great attention to detail and respect of lead-time, all Wisdom Audio's products are designed, engineered and manufactured in the U.S.

Wisdom Audio systems combine clarity, dynamic range and precision to achieve the ultimate in music and film sound reproduction. The company has earned accolades from specialized media while satisfying a growing base of customers and dealers worldwide.

