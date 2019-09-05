Widespread Adoption of Embrionix IP Solutions Fuels Company Growth — 2019 Revenues Up 29%

LAVAL, Quebec — Sept. 4, 2019 — Embrionix today announced that the company's revenue has increased 29% in 2019, largely due to increased sales of its solutions that ease media entities' growing use of IP. Embrionix has experienced significant year-over-year growth and widespread adoption of its IP-to-IP processing, gateway, and monitoring solutions with annual revenues growing over the past three years by 23%, 25%, and 29%, respectively.

"Our focus on miniaturization and on enabling deployment of processing directly in COTS hardware has allowed us to develop solutions that meet a wide variety of broadcasters' current and future requirements," said Renaud Lavoie, Embrionix president. "In addition to providing convenient, configurable processing and monitoring in the IP realm, our products are very compact, with a small power footprint, allowing users to lower opex with both space and energy savings."

Embrionix pioneered use of the small form-factor pluggable (SFP) form factor for signal processing early in the company's history and since has been granted 20 patents for its innovative technologies. By building miniaturized and field-updatable signal-processing technology into SFP modules that plug into commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) IP switch ports, the company brings its customers a unique combination of flexibility and functionality in solutions that reduce equipment count and costs. Customers including the CBC and the NEP Group have invested in IP gateways and processing solutions from Embrionix to support their leading-edge implementation of SMPTE ST 2110 for live applications.

"At Embrionix we are completely committed to IP," added Lavoie. "We're always looking at our customers' current and future needs and providing versatile solutions that support their evolution in the IP realm."

Embrionix will showcase its full range of products at IBC2019 (Hall 8, Stand B.37) with a host of new features and products for the SMPTE ST 2110 world. Further information about Embrionix and the company's solutions is available at www.embrionix.com.

About Embrionix

Embrionix provides very compact, high-density IP gateways, IP signal processors, converters, and multiviewers for broadcast video applications. The company's innovative, low-footprint solutions free up premium rack space, consume less power, and close the gap between fiber-optic, coaxial, and emerging IP technology deployments.

The transition to IP becomes much easier with a highly optimized solution for SDI-to-IP conversion provided by Embrionix. This is made possible with the company's miniaturized emSFP modules equipped with an IP encapsulator and de-encapsulator. These miniaturized devices can be installed directly inside a 10GE or 25GE COTS IP switch for signal aggregation to 40/100GE ports or inside the company's 1-RU emMODULAR aggregation frame, and they can convert any SDI legacy equipment within an IP network. Embrionix also offers a series of stand-alone, compact gateways tailored to monitor and format-convert IP signals. The Embrionix emVIRTU All-IP Core Infrastructure and Media Processing Platform is designed to provide an extremely high-density 1RU hub packed with virtualized IP signal processing services.

With headquarters located outside of Montreal, Canada, Embrionix has design, R&D, and sales offices around the world. The company's solutions are also available through a global network of professional value-added resellers. For more information on pricing and availability, please visit Embrionix.

