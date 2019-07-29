Whisper expands use of GB Labs SPACE storage

Aldermaston, UK, 29 July 2019 - GB Labs, innovators of powerful and intelligent media storage solutions for media and entertainment workflows, has announced that London-based Whisper, the sport and live events TV production specialist, has further expanded its GB Labs’ MidiSPACE 3RU storage system with an additional 64TB MidiSPACE 3RU, bringing Whisper’s overall storage capacity to 384TB.



The MidiSPACE 3RU systems supplied to Whisper by GB Labs reseller Jigsaw24 include all of the key features of GB Labs CORE OS, which is full of highly productive workflow tools specifically designed for real-world media production environments. Media management services for the new system are provided by The Collectv.



Whisper was established in 2010 by BAFTA-winning producer Sunil Patel, TV broadcaster Jake Humphrey, and former F1 driver and current F1 commentator David Coulthard, and is one of the fastest-growing TV production companies in the UK, with additional offices in Maidenhead and Cardiff.



In recent years, Whisper has won a raft of contracts from sports federations and established broadcasters alike. Its current sport TV portfolio includes Formula 1, the Rugby World Cup, Women’s Six Nations, SailGP, W Series, Women’s Super League, the NFL and the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.



Whisper Post Production Manager Ed Veglio said, “I have seen GB Labs in other production environments that I have worked in, so when Whisper needed a large storage system that they would also be able to edit from, my previous experience with MidiSPACE 3RU made it an obvious solution. The CORE operating system is cross-platform compatible; the price per TB is good; and the GB Labs SPACE range provides reliable storage for our long-term media.”



GB Labs CEO-CTO Dominic Harland said, “A great strength of MidiSPACE 3RU is its effortless scalability. Production companies around the world, particularly in light of the advent of 4K and 8K, are paying far more attention to their storage requirements and are finding that the GB Labs SPACE range is the most flexible, reliable, and scalable choice."



###



About GB Labs

GB Labs is the global leader in intelligent media storage, creating a shared storage ecosystem for the media industry. By understanding real-world industry problems, cutting-edge technologies have been developed for the unique "CORE" software that fulfils end users’ needs. Regardless of where the production is being filmed, how big the team is or the size of budget, GB Labs can provide a solution to ensure deadlines are met and throughout the whole process, content is secure.



Find out more at: www.gblabs.com or call: EUROPE (+44) (0)118 455 5000 or USA (+1) 661 493 8480.



GB Labs company contact:

Matt Worth

GB Labs

Email: m.worth@gblabs.co.uk

Phone: +44 (0) 118 455 5000



GB Labs Media Contact:

Kara Myhill

Manor Marketing

Email: kara@manormarketing.tv

Phone: +44 (0) 7899 977 222