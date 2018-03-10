Hear Technologies’ WSG Bridge Brings Waves SoundGrid® Processing to Dante™

Knoxville, TN — Waves Audio, a leading provider of digital signal processing solutions and digital music production tools, has joined forces with Hear Technologies, to develop the WSG Bridge, bringing Waves SoundGrid® processing to Dante™.

Waves SoundGrid is an innovative networking and processing platform for real-time professional audio applications. A great fit for any environment – from simple project studios to live venues to complex networked recording and broadcast facilities – SoundGrid is an Audio-over-Ethernet technology developed by Waves. It allows users to stream high counts of digital audio channels (up to 128), and to process that audio through plugins at ultra-low latency (as low as 0.8 ms), all taking place over a 1Gb network. Together with a SoundGrid Waves Server, a Mac or Windows host computer and a SoundGrid I/O, SoundGrid lets you run, in real time, a multitude of award-winning reverbs, equalizers, compressors, and other mixing tools by Waves, as well as any other SoundGrid-compatible third-party plugins.

To fill an ever-growing need to give Dante users access to Waves’ powerful processing capabilities and use of Waves’ award-winning plugins, the WSG Bridge is an excellent and cost-effective solution. The WSG Bridge simultaneously transmits up to 64 channels of audio from Waves SoundGrid to Dante and 64 channels from Dante to Waves SoundGrid.

Nason Tackett, Senior Design Engineer, Hear Technologies, comments, “By providing 64 channels of bidirectional audio between the two protocols with sampling rates from 44.1kHz up to 96kHz, we’re providing yet another innovative tool to our innovative customers.”

Mick Olesh, Waves EVP of Sales & Marketing, comments, “In line with our ongoing commitment towards enabling users with the utmost in creative freedom, Waves is happy to join forces with Hear Technologies in creating the WSG Bridge, enabling Dante users to benefit from using Waves plugins in real time.”

WSG Bridge is distributed by Waves Audio: https://www.waves.com/hardware/hear-technologies-wsg-bridge.