VuWall and Matrox Join Forces to Showcase the Most Advanced Video Wall and Visualization Technology for Command and Control Rooms at GSX 2019

Visit VuWall at GSX 2019, Booth 1187

MONTREAL — Aug. 22, 2019 — VuWall, a leader in video wall control and AV network management solutions, and Matrox Graphics Inc., a world-class provider of capture, video and graphics processing, real-time encoding, KVM extension and switching, and AV-over-IP technologies, will partner at Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2019 conference and expo, Sept. 10-12, in Chicago. On InfraGard's Booth 1187, attendees will see state-of-the-art technology from the two companies integrated to deliver the best deployment and visualization experiences inside command and control rooms.

"As more and more organizations expand their facilities with command and control rooms, they require advanced solutions that streamline the configuration and deployment process, and simplify the user experience," said Paul Vander Plaetse, CEO at VuWall. "Matrox is a trusted provider of a broad range of advanced video wall, IP KVM extension, and streaming and recording technologies for security applications that are at the heart of VuWall's integrated solutions. GSX 2019 is a great opportunity to see how our respective technologies integrate, creating the most advanced, yet easy-to-manage command and control rooms."

For the first time, VuWall will demonstrate its VuStation visualization and control workstation with Matrox's Extio 3, a high-performance IP KVM extender, across four full HD displays. The KVM solution for personal video walls, VuStation, enables operators to seamlessly interact with multiple sources from a single KVM station, having all critical controls and information at their fingertips. Matrox Extio 3 works as either a point-to-point or networked KVM extender and creates a scalable and cost-effective KVM matrix switching environment using standard 1-Gigabit network switches. Designed for high-performance applications, Matrox Extio 3 Series IP KVM extenders deliver 4Kp60 4:4:4 or quad 1080p60 4:4:4 over a standard Gigabit Ethernet network (fiber optic or copper) at unprecedented low bitrates. The integrated solution delivers the best visualization experience and the easiest AV network management system for the control room market.

"Operators rely on our solutions to provide unmatched performance," said Samuel Recine, director of sales for the Americas and Asia Pacific at Matrox Graphics Inc. "When paired with VuWall's ecosystem, they can quickly visualize information for collaboration and improve communication and critical decision making, helping them keep pace with the 24/7 demands of any command and control environment."

To schedule a meeting with VuWall and Matrox at GSX, sign up here. More information on VuWall and its full line of solutions is available at www.vuwall.com.

# # #

About Matrox Graphics

Matrox Graphics is a global manufacturer of reliable, high-quality ASICs, boards, appliances, and software. Backed by in-house design expertise and dedicated customer support, Matrox products deliver stellar capture, extension, distribution, and display. Engineering high-quality products since 1976, Matrox technology is trusted by professionals and partners worldwide. Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information, visit www.matrox.com/graphics.

Matrox Media Contact:

Matrox Media Relations

Email: pr@matrox.com

Tel: +1 (514) 822-6000

About VuWall

VuWall, leader of video wall management and AV distribution solutions, is recognized worldwide for delivering state-of-the-art controllers and intuitive collaboration software. VuWall eliminates the complexities of traditional AV network and video wall management while simplifying the life of AV/IT integrators and video wall operators. Tailored to each project and providing unrivaled command, control, and visualization support, VuWall solutions feature superior quality and set a new industry benchmark in ease of use and deployment for professional and mission-critical applications. Its award-winning solutions are installed in the world's most prestigious control rooms, collaboration rooms, government agencies, and corporate environments of Fortune 500 companies in more than 45 countries. VuWall is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with European offices in Tübingen, Germany. www.vuwall.com

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VuWall/190822VuWall.docx

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/VuWall/VuWall_VuStation.png

Photo Caption: VuWall VuStation Visualization and Control Workstation with Matrox's Extio 3

Follow VuWall:

https://www.facebook.com/vuwall/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/vuwall

https://twitter.com/vuwall

https://www.youtube.com/user/VuWall

https://vimeo.com/user55251155