VMP Taps Patrick J. Schuch & Associates as Reps for Illinois & Wisconsin Territory

STEVENSVILLE, Md., Aug. 26, 2019 — Video Mount Products (videomount.com), a leading provider of mounting solutions for the broadcast, security, commercial, CI, residential, and pro audio/video markets, is proud to announce it has named Patrick J. Schuch & Associates as its representative for the Illinois and Wisconsin territory, effective immediately.

“The Illinois and Wisconsin territory is vitally important, and we needed a representative with roots in the area and that knows the various markets we specialize in intimately,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “Patrick J. Schuch & Associates fits that mold perfectly. We look forward to working with Patrick and his team.”

Based in Chicago with offices in Cincinnati and Minneapolis, Patrick J. Schuch & Associates has been a leader in the surveillance, security, and communication industries for more than 20 years. The firm’s goal is to provide the best customer service and support for its customers and manufacturers, supporting all installs from training, pre-planning, registration, and implementation to after the sale backup and maintenance to contribute and assure success.

“VMP is considered a top brand across multiple markets in product offerings, sales, and service,” said Patrick J. Schuch, owner of PJS & Associates. “We are excited to offer VMP’s mounting solutions to integrators and distributors across our territory.”

VMP is celebrating its 25 year as a leading provider of mounting solutions for the A/V, communication, and security industries.

