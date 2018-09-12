VITEC to Showcase Multi-Site Video Contribution Solutions at IBC2018

VITEC HEVC Solutions Scale to Meet Broadcast Contribution Requirements

PARIS — Sept. 12, 2018—VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced it will demonstrate its broadcast-grade HEVC Multi-Site Video Contribution Solutions, including the fully featured MGW Ace hardware-based HEVC encode/decode solution and the company’s Playout Server on Stand 7.C34 at IBC2018, Sept. 14-18, in Amsterdam.

“As video management for broadcast, government, sports, and entertainment industries becomes increasingly more complex with a multitude of video streams coming in from all over the world, more and more of our customers have requested a simplified and reliable solution to deliver and distribute encoded video feeds,” said Richard Bernard, product manager at VITEC. “VITEC’s Playout Server gives customers one hub to capture all available IPTV protected streams transmitted from encoders in the field and intuitively distribute them inside or outside their network. It fully complements VITEC’s HEVC ecosystem, enabling the growing demand for multi-site video contribution and distribution.”

VITEC’s Playout Server provides an efficient platform to manage, capture, and preview IPTV-protected streams transmitted by VITEC encoders from any location and distribute them within a target network, whether for rebroadcast, video-on-demand, or any other application. When used in conjunction with VITEC’s MGW Ace Encoder, the server is the perfect solution for high-quality, low-bandwidth, reliable contribution over the internet without the use of expensive and less flexible fiber or satellite transmission infrastructure, leading to a dramatic reduction of operating expenses (OPEX).

At the show, VITEC will also feature the new capabilities of the award-winning MGW Ace point-to-point/point-to-multipoint HEVC streaming offering. The solution now supports low-latency HEVC streaming down to 65ms glass to glass, closed captioning, talkback for direct communication with team members, latency monitoring, and auto adaptive bitrate encoding for delivering the highest level of details in complex video content applications. The compact, powerful streaming appliance uses VITEC's second-generation 4:2:2 10-bit HEVC codec (GEN2+) for unmatched video quality and highly efficient bandwidth compression. Built-in advanced stream protection guarantees reliable video distribution over any network, including the internet.

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

# # #

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC’s H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company’s tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2018 VITEC

PR Link:www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/180912VITEC.docx