VITEC Launches Industry's Highest Density HEVC IPTV Encoder

ATLANTA — April 8, 2019 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced the new MGES-7000 4K/UHD/HD HEVC and H.264 eight-input IPTV encoding blade in booth SL6005 at the 2019 NAB Show. Setting a new benchmark in processing density, the MGES-7000 offers real-time hardware encoding of four 4Kp60 or eight 3G/HD/SD input ports for live sources of SDI, HDMI, or IP (SMPTE ST 2110) video with advanced features such as secondary channel, integrated resolution and frame-rate scaling, AES 256/128-bit encryption, and low latency mode.

"The streaming landscape has become incredibly diverse, which demands powerful, high-input solutions with the agility to support multiple channels of both HEVC and H.264 with broadcast quality and ultra-low latency across any network infrastructure," said David Ben-Atar, Product Manager, Streaming and Delivery Products, VITEC. "The MGES-7000 is the first encoding solution with the input availability to fully support these applications."

Featuring the highest density available on the market, the MGES-7000 4K/UHD/HD HEVC and H.264 IPTV encoding blade is the industry's premier encoder for input flexibility. With the increased density of blade-server configurations, it is an ideal multichannel blade encoder for a variety of applications — including in-house broadcast; real-time high-quality sport events; low-delay encrypted FMV distribution — and any installation with high-quality, low-latency IPTV distribution demands or that require support for legacy H.264 players as well as new, cutting-edge 4K HEVC end-points. In addition, it is a future-proof encoder solution that meets the current IPTV demands of H.264 and HD encoding while its advanced capabilities of HEVC, 4K\UHD, and HDR allows for technological growth and supports market trends.

Using hardware-based encoding chips supporting 4:2:2/4:2:0 10-bit and 8-bit H.264 and HEVC codecs, it can support any application demand while providing benefits such as support for secondary video streams up to 1080p60 for each input. All streams can be managed with an easily configured web UI. When coupled with VITEC's Media Gateway MGW family of carrier-grade IPTV platforms, IPTV providers can serve up to 208 IPTV streams from the MGW 5100 (10RU), up to 96 IPTV streams from the MGW 1100 (4RU), and up to 16 IPTV streams from the MGW 1000 (1RU). VITEC's Smoothing™ algorithm guarantees low jitter for flawless IP over any LAN or WAN network. In addition, it is fully supported by the VITEC Cluster Manager (CM) System, which provides global system monitoring and control, as well as automated N+K redundancy to ensure high availability operation for even the most critical use cases.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

