Vinten Introduces FH-155 Heavy-Payload Robotic/Manual Pan and Tilt Head

BURY ST EDMUNDS, U.K. — April 2, 2019 — Vinten, a world leader in manual and robotic camera support systems, today introduced its all-new FH-155 — a robotic/manual pan-and-tilt head designed to support heavy payloads in modern broadcast studio settings. With a maximum payload capacity of 70 kilograms (155 pounds), the FH-155 combines sophisticated software and mechanical engineering to enable exceptionally accurate, smooth, and quiet movements. In addition, the FH-155 is the industry's first pan-and-tilt head with an option for a fully integrated StarTracker module, offering an attractive absolute-reference tracking system for floor-roaming pedestal combinations.

"As the next generation of our popular FH-145, the FH-155 head comes from a long line of class-leading robotic pan-and-tilt heads from Vinten. It's the newest member of our camera support range designed to give broadcasters the flexibility to develop fresh, engaging content," said Neil Gardner, global product manager, robotics and automation. "The FH-155 delivers remarkable control and accuracy at any speed, with optional variants offering precise data to support advanced studio graphics and ensure productions can create a unique visual identity."

Available for both the FH-155 and its companion, the robotic-only FHR-155, the optional StarTracker module is an absolute-reference system that enables drift-free, real-time tracking for roaming pedestals in both robotic and manual modes. StarTracker is a major improvement on many tracking systems, which regularly need recalibrating to maintain accuracy. With StarTracker, broadcasters can calibrate multiple studios and move equipment between them as needed without additional calibration — saving time and improving efficiency in busy, multifunctional facilities.

For studios requiring full flexibility, the FH-155 features a manual operating mode that enables camera operators to make intuitive and smooth pan-and-tilt movements when required by the content or production. The manual mode features a continuously adjustable, servo-controlled drag that is powerful enough to handle even the heaviest payloads. Operators can switch between robotic and manual modes either at the head or from the Vinten HD-VRC control system.

Both the FH-155 and the FHR-155 are designed to be near-silent when in motion — making them ideal for environments with ultra-critical noise limitations.

The FH-155 and FHR-155 will be available from May. The heads will be shown alongside Vinten's full line of creative robotic solutions at the 2019 NAB Show in the Vitec Group booth, C5725. More information on Vinten and its products is available at www.vinten.com.

A Snapshot of Vinten

Vinten®, a Vitec Group brand, is a leading provider of manual and robotic camera support systems. Customers rely on Vinten's engineering excellence and globally supported solutions for a wide range of technologies and markets. Founded over 100 years ago by William Vinten, the Vinten brand is still based on its founder's guiding principles of highly innovative design and extreme precision in manufacturing. Offering a best-in-class range of products that includes manual supports, robotic heads, pedestals, and controllers, Vinten is the premium solution for studio and outside broadcast. With over 80 registered patents, Vinten frees the camera operator's creativity by making camera operation effortless. For more information on Vinten, visit www.vinten.com.

