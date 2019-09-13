Viaccess-Orca and Broadpeak Power New NPVR Service for Orange Poland, Increasing Audience Engagement

Visit Viaccess-Orca at IBC2019 — Stand 1.A51

PARIS — Sept. 12, 2019 — Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, announced today that it is powering a new NPVR service for Orange Poland in partnership with Broadpeak, a leading provider of CDN and video-streaming solutions. VO's Service Delivery Platform (SDP) has been integrated with Broadpeak's CloudPVR solution, enabling Orange Poland to launch NPVR, catch-up TV, and start-over features on set-top boxes (STBs) and iOS and Android™ devices, with a fast time to market.

"Within the Polish TV market, there's a high consumer demand for NPVR capabilities. To be competitive, we needed to introduce an NPVR service quickly and cost-effectively," said Piotr Jaworski, CTO at Orange Poland. "VO and Broadpeak joined forces, creating a simple and efficient solution for managing and delivering NPVR. Being able to launch this new NPVR offering in just eight months, from kickoff to commercial launch, is a huge benefit for us as it enables our subscribers to enjoy the content they love more comfortably and intensively."

VO's SDP enables Orange Poland to manage subscribers and service delivery efficiently from a single platform whilst reducing costs. Using the comprehensive capabilities offered by VO's SDP, Orange Poland can effectively manage the limits on the number of recordings, storage, and time duration, which are critical to a successful NPVR service. Broadpeak's CloudPVR solution includes the BkM100 to manage recordings and the BkS350 origin packager to ingest and record ABR live streams. The BkS350 also records live content in one video format and then packages and encrypts it on the fly in any ABR format, providing massive storage savings.

"Orange Poland is the fastest-growing pay-TV operator in Poland," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO, Broadpeak. "We are extremely proud to build, together with VO, a solution that delivers Orange Poland's vision for the future of television."

"Today, users want the flexibility to watch television shows at any time, and services like NPVR are a great way for operators to address those subscribers' demands," said Paul Molinier, Viaccess-Orca CEO. "Working with Broadpeak, we're helping Orange Poland to communicate and interact with audiences on all devices and deliver personalised recordings, including programs that have already been broadcast, improving audience engagement."

About Viaccess-Orca

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, end-to-end, modular solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group, and the company's solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.

For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com

About Broadpeak

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

